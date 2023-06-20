Top 10 Songs by the Supremes

Formed just before the 1960s as the Primettes—the “sister” group to the then-popular Detroit group the Primes, which would later become the Temptations—the Supremes were the most commercially-successful Motown band ever.

The group garnered a dozen No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and, like Destiny’s Child with Beyonce in the 1990s, the trio spawned the iconic female artist Diana Ross.

Below, we celebrate the Supremes as the Supremes. Thus, here is a list of the group’s top 10 songs.

1. “Stop! In The Name Of Love”

One mention of the title and you can sing the song, hear it in your head and remember how much you love it. Released in 1965, this track—of course—hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart. It’s an anti-break-up song for the ages.

2. “You Can’t Hurry Love”

Released in 1966 from the group’s LP, The Supremes A’ Go-Go, this is another all-time classic. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop singles chart. The song is about patience, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

3. “Baby Love”

A coo for a loved one, this song, which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts, was released in 1964 for the trio’s second studio album, Where Did Our Love Go. If someone sings you this song as they do, marry them.

4. “Where Did Our Love Go”

This was the first single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts for the trio and came just before “Baby Love.” After “Baby Love,” three more of the group’s songs hit No. 1 in a row.

5. “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”

Released in 1966 and on the group’s album, The Supremes Sing Holland–Dozier–Holland, this is one of the most covered songs by the Supremes—even Reba McEntire has released a rendition. For the Supremes, this song hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart. But unlike the pure pop hits above, this song has a deeper, slightly more experimental groove.

6. “Someday We’ll Be Together”

The final No. 1 hit from the group before Diana Ross went solo, this song was something of a breakup note from Ross to the group. Originally released by Johnny & Jackey in 1961, the Supremes’ version dropped in 1969. It includes vocal ad-libs by the producer, Johnny Bristol, in the background, which were recorded by accident.

7. “Buttered Popcorn”

This 1961 song was the second single released by the Supremes while with Motown. It was co-written and produced by Gordy. The song is one of the few to include Flo Ballard as the sole lead singer.

8. “Reflections”

This song was one of the last hits written by Holland-Dozier-Holland for the trio and it was also the first song not credited to the Supremes but to Diana Ross and the Supremes. Featuring a psychedelic pop feel, this song was released in 1967 around the height of the Vietnam War. It hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

9. “Stoned Love”

Released in 1970, this song has an early disco feel and was one of the group’s final hits. It is also a post-Diana Ross song for the group, the biggest for the Supremes after Ross went solo. The song hit No. 3 on the Billboard chart.

10. “Come See About Me”

Released in 1964, this song was one of those consecutive five No. 1 hit songs for the trio. It was also one of the first to feature a fade-in to open the track. Displaying keen harmonies and pep and pop, this song is a lovely classic.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images