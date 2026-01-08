In Honor of Robby Krieger’s Birthday, Here’s 4 Fabulous Riffs by The Doors’ Guitarist That Don’t Get Enough Credit

Robby Krieger, the inventive, fluid-fingered guitarist of The Doors, celebrated his 80th birthday on January 8. While the Doors members who generally garnered the most attention were the band’s charismatic and mercurial lead singer, Jim Morrison, and its creative and outspoken keyboardist Ray Manzarek, the more reserved Krieger was an indispensable contributor to the group as a musician and songwriter.

Videos by American Songwriter

Robby was never a flashy player, but his melodic sensibilities and his tasteful use of such influences as the blues, jazz, flamenco, and Indian music helped define The Doors’ sound. While The Doors’ four members were often credited collectively as the composers the band’s tunes, Krieger was the main songwriter of some of the group’s biggest hits, including “Light My Fire,” “Love Me Two Times,” “Touch Me,” and “Love Her Madly.”

[RELATED: Video of New Version of The Doors’ “Riders on the Storm” Featuring Robby Krieger & John Densmore Is Coming Soon]

Krieger was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Doors in 1993. He is one of the group’s two surviving members, along with drummer John Densmore. Robby continues to keep The Doors’ legacy alive, regularly playing shows with his solo band and side projects, and occasionally releasing new albums.

In honor of Krieger’s milestone birthday, here’s a look at four fantastic riffs he created for Doors songs that don’t get enough credit:

“Break On Through (To the Other Side)” (1967)

“Break On Through (To the Other Side)” was the first single released from The Doors’ self-titled 1967 debut album. The song wasn’t a chart hit, but it went on to become a fan favorite that’s continues to get play on classic rock radio.

Krieger plays a simple repetitive riff in the verses, but it’s during the choruses where he really shines. The section features infectious run of notes that drives the track.

“Love Me Two Times” (1967)

“Love Me Two Times” was the second single released from The Doors’ sophomore album, Strange Days. The tune, whose sexual theme was considered rather risqué at the time, peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song’s musical centerpiece is an infectious blues guitar riff that ends with a little trill. In a 2008 interview with Guitar World, Krieger said he got the idea for the riff from a lick played by guitarist Dan Kalb of the New York City-based band The Blues Project.

“Spanish Caravan” (1968)

“Spanish Caravan” is a track from The Doors’ third studio effort, Waiting for the Sun. Krieger puts his flamenco and classical influences on full display on the track, delivering deft finger-picked master class with baroque and Spanish flavors.

Robby has said that the song’s intro was inspired by the classical piece “Asturias,” which was written by Spanish composer Isaac Albéniz.

“L.A. Woman” (1971)

“L.A. Woman,” of course, is classic title track of the final album with The Doors’ recorded before Morrison’s 1971 death. Surprisingly, the song wasn’t released as a single, but it stands as one of the group’s signature tunes.

Krieger plays a series of blues-drenched riffs that serve as a response to the call of Morrison’s verse lines. Robby also delivers fluid lines during the breaks and choruses.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)