Not only has Paula Abdul been a successful pop stars—indeed, one of the most successful in the late 20th century—but she is also wise as can be. As you can see here below, Abdul has a lot to say about success, trusting yourself and thoughts on who you surround yourself with.

And she should know. Abdul, who boasts a handful of No. 1 hits as well as a career that started as a Laker Girl and turned into one featuring top choreography and A-list stardom, has seen a lot of the world. Felt a lot of highs and lows. So, who better to listen to for advice on the matter? Indeed, these are the top 20 Paula Abdul quotes.

1. “Everyone is your best friend when you are successful. Make sure that the people that you surround yourself with are also the people that you are not afraid of failing with.”

2. “Keep the faith, don’t lose your perseverance and always trust your gut extinct.”

3. “Find fitness with fun dancing. It is fun and makes you forget about the dreaded exercise.”

4. “The cool part of being an entertainer is getting the opportunity to get your feet wet in all areas.”

5. “When you go to meetings or auditions and you fail to prepare, prepare to fail. It is simple but true.”

6. “Idol has pretty much taken me out of my recording and out of my choreography. I have managed to slip in some choreography jobs. And I’ve been writing songs for other artists.”

7. “If they’re singing about heartbreak, they’ve lived it.”

8. “There is love there. And then there’s times when I can’t even stomach Simon. You don’t have to sit next to him. That’s all I have to say.”

9. “Your talent is your art. It is not to be taken for granted.”

10. “Not only do I never lie, I never respond to lies, no matter how vicious, no matter how hurtful.”

11. “When people expect me to go right, I’ll go left. I’m unpredictable.”

12. “I’m happily single.”

13. “Constructive criticism is about finding something good and positive to soften the blow to the real critique of what really went on.”

14. “I will never forget my humble beginnings as a Laker Girl. It was probably one of the most fun jobs I ever had.”

15. “The more auditions you go on, the more you will learn not to take it personally.”

16. “American Idol has taken over my whole life.”

17. “All my life I have been taught to take the high road and never to dignify salacious or false accusations and I have been taught never, never to lie.”

18. “I dance because I have to, because I’m so passionate about it.”

19. “Beyond being Jewish, I’ve always found myself to be very much in tune with spirituality.”

20. “I love doing what I do. I’m a born mentor. I’ve launched so many people’s careers. I worked hard.”

