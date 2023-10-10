The 20 Best Demi Lovato Quotes

The 31-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico-born Demi Lovato is a popular actor and musician. Lovato, who rose to fame with her debut 2008 song, “This Is Me,” from the movie, Camp Rock, has been releasing albums ever since, including her latest in 2022, Holy Fvck.

Videos by American Songwriter

But fans of the two-time Grammy-nominated artist might wonder, given Lovato’s success and experience in the entertainment industry, what the pop star has to say about life and love, her craft, her relationships and the world at large. Below, we dive into the 20 best Lovato quotes.

[RELATED: Review: Demi Lovato Updates Her Hits on ‘REVAMPED’ to Mixed Results]

1. “No matter what you’re going through, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it may seem hard to get to it but you can do it and just keep working towards it and you’ll find the positive side of things.”

2. “I try to keep it real. I don’t have time to worry about what I’m projecting to the world. I’m just busy being myself.”

3. “Where I am today… I still have my ups and downs, but I take it one day at a time and I just hope that I can be the best that I can possibly be, not only for myself but also [for] young people that are out there today that need someone to look up to.”

4. “I don’t let anyone’s insecurities, emotions, or opinions bother me. I know that if I am happy, that’s all that matters to me.”

5. “Sometimes you don’t know who you can and cannot trust. I still learn that over and over again.”

6. “I learned that you go through things, you deal with them and that’s what empowers you and ultimately makes you a happy person.”

7. “I get mad. I get sad. I have all those emotions. But I just like to keep them to myself. I don’t think my fans need to be bothered if I’m mad or sad about something. I should just be concerned that they are keeping up with my music or I’m making them happy with my show.”

8. “I’ve come to realize your career is all about the choices you make. Every single one matters.”

9. “I knew from the second I stepped onstage. I was like, ‘Yep, this is what I want to do.'”

10. “I don’t think there’s going to be a day when I don’t think about food or my body, but I’m living with it, and I wish I could tell young girls to find their safe place and stay with it.”

11. “Sometimes I think, ‘Why couldn’t I have been normal?'”

12. “I was just so sick. I thought that orange juice was going to make me fat.”

13. “I think scars are like battle wounds—beautiful, in a way. They show what you’ve been through and how strong you are for coming out of it.”

14. “Recovery is something that you have to work on every single day and it’s something that doesn’t get a day off.”

15. “Never be ashamed of what you feel. You have the right to feel any emotion that you want, and to do what makes you happy. That’s my life motto.”

16. “Some of my fans have said that because I’ve been able to speak about my issues, they’re not afraid to speak about theirs, which is an amazing feeling.”

17. “I want to be fearless.”

18. “I don’t have many deal breakers. I’ve done so much in my life, it doesn’t feel right to judge other people.”

19. “Everyone has the bully or the mean girl or the ex-boyfriend who tried to bring them down.”

20. “If I’m able to use my voice to do good in the world then I definitely want to do that.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images