John Fogerty Set to Play Charity Pros Concerts for Those Impacted by the Pandemic

John Fogerty will headline the upcoming Charity Pros for Heroes concert events in Florida, to support first responders, healthcare workers, and the families of those who were lost during the pandemic. Proceeds from the November shows will help provide educational scholarships and a “Megan’s Wish” to the children of these workers.

Kicking off on November 20 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL, Lauren Alaina will support the opening show with Fogerty. Foreigner will then join Fogerty at Hertz Arena in Estero, FL, on November 21. Fogerty will then move on to the Amway Center in Orlando for a finale with Cheap Trick on November 23 in addition to American Idol finalist and Floridian, Casey Bishop in the supporting slot.

At the beginning of each show, the Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will give a memorial to local fallen heroes.

Headquartered in Ft. Myers, FL, The Charity Pros was founded in 2019 by Megan Maloney to advocate for children’s social causes and to raise funds to help support the surviving children of the fallen.

Fogerty, 76, who is currently on his “Travelin’ Band” tour, playing songs from his catalog with Creedence Clearwater Revival and his solo career, said he is honored to support the heroes of the pandemic. “It is truly an honor to perform for all the heroes, for the first time in over 20 months,” said Fogerty in a statement. “Many of the men and women that worked tirelessly to protect us, can cut loose and enjoy a great show.”