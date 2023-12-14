The Top 5 Collaborations That Showcase Eric Church’s Versatility

Eric Church is one of the greatest modern outlaw country singers, following in the footsteps of greats such as Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. While he loves traditional country, Church is also a master of genre-blending—a subject of controversy at times in modern country music. These top collaborations with other musicians show that his talents extend far beyond the country genre.

1. “Working on the Highway” (with Bruce Springsteen)

“Working on the Highway” is a classic Springsteen song, but Church teamed up with the rocker for a live duet in 2018. It was a fitting collaboration since Church had previously released a song called “Springsteen.” The live duet was performed at the Stand Up For Heroes charity event for wounded veterans. You might guess that Church is a hardcore Springsteen fan, and the collaboration was a big deal for him. But it wasn’t enough to perform the song like Springsteen did on his 1984 album Born in the U.S.A. The two singers alternated verses in an excellent country-style cover that stayed true to both styles.

In 2006, Church delivered a one-two punch with the song “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag.” Not only was it a tribute to country star Merle Haggard, but it also featured a verse Haggard performed. The song is about Church’s admiration for the country legend who paved the way for modern singers like himself. It’s a true country anthem, praising traditional music and small-town America. By including Haggard on the track, Church blended old and new country styles in an incredibly poignant way.

A collaboration between a country musician and a heavy metal vocalist could either be great or a disaster. Thankfully, it was pretty impressive in the case of Church’s 2014 duet with Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. Hale and Church first performed the song live at the 2014 CMAs and were considered one of the evening’s standouts. “That’s Damn Rock & Roll” is about the essence of rock—not sex and drugs, as the saying goes, but a sense of love and freedom. Church’s choice to collaborate with Hale drives the point home that rock and roll defies a single categorization. Even a country-metal duet can be rock.

Susan Tedeschi is a blues and Americana singer who might not be well-known by the modern country crowd, especially as a collaborator with a country-rock singer like Church. The two teamed up for a duet on Church’s 2015 album Mr. Misunderstood. Their song “Mixed Drinks About Feelings” is a dark and brooding song that beautifully highlights Tedeschi’s Janis Joplin-esque vocals. Church has ventured into country rock, country pop, and even country metal, but this experiment in country blues shows just how talented he is.

5. “You, Me & the River” (with Chris Janson)

“You, Me & the River” is a chilling country ballad by Church and fellow country singer Chris Janson. The song tells the story of a couple getting wrapped up in infidelity, revenge, and murder. But the real genius is in Janson’s and Church’s performances that blend old story-based country with modern music. It’s a chilling and beautiful murder ballad.

