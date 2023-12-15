Jelly Roll Reflects on What Made Him Realize Music Could Be His Way Out of the Streets

Jelly Roll is one of the biggest rising stars in country music today. Before he rose to prominence in country music, he was an underground rapper with a devoted cult following. However, before that, he was a drug dealer looking for a way out of the street life. He opened up about his early life in a recent interview.

Videos by American Songwriter

Earlier this week, Jelly Roll appeared on the New York Times’ Popcast (Deluxe) podcast to discuss his success and everything that led to it. During the conversation, he reflected on his past criminal endeavors and when he knew music was his way out of that life.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Keeps It Real About Past Drug Struggles: “I Had To Learn That You Could Drink Alcohol Without Doing Cocaine”]

First, Jelly Roll reflected on what led him to the street life. “I think was more drawn to the streets for, like, the option out. I know that sounds weird. Like, how do you go further into the streets to try to get out,” he explained. “I thought it was my only choice at a certain point in my life.” He added, “I was like ‘Well, I know it’s gonna take money to get out of here.’ And the most obvious way to make money was what was happening in the neighborhood. It’s no excuse, but it’s a real issue. … It’s kind of what I went to.”

Jelly Roll Reveals When He Realized Music Was His Way Out

Initially, Jelly Roll made music as a means of therapy. He didn’t think he could make money from his music at all. “I didn’t think that was an option,” he said. Then, something changed. “It might have been the first time I sold a CD. The first time I printed up with the intention to sell them,” he recalled.

Before he decided to sell his CDs, he said he would burn spindles of discs and pass them out for free to anyone who would listen.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Reflects on His Transformation from a “Very, Very Insecure” Young Man to the Person He Is Today]

“I had seen people like Haystak, who was local sell CDs. Then, there was a group called Top Dollar that came up that was like a younger group that was in my neighborhood. They were heavy in high school selling CDs,” he recalled.

Then, thinking back, he said the a-ha moment might have been the first time he won a freestyle battle with a cash prize. “The first time I made like $1000 because in the 90s that’s like $10,000 now. I don’t know inflation but I know enough to know that was a lot f—kin’ more then than it is now.”

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio