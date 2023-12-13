‘The Voice’ Instant Save: How to Vote Your Favorite Artist Into the Finale

The competition on The Voice is heating up. Last night, (December 11) the stakes were higher than they have been all season. The Final nine contestants took the stage to win votes from viewers across the nation. At this point, the coaches have no control over what happens. The will of the fans is the only thing that will keep a singer in the game. On tonight’s episode of The Voice, fans will have a chance to use the Instant Save.

Last night, fans voted for their favorite singers. Tonight, the world will see who goes home and who stays in the game. However, there’s a bit of a twist. The singers with the fewest votes will have one last chance to avoid going home. They’ll each perform another song and fans will once again vote. The one with the highest number of votes wins the Instant Save and remains on The Voice.

Tonight’s episode will be a crucial point for all nine of the remaining contestants. The two-night season finale kicks off next Monday (December 18). This season’s winner will emerge on Tuesday. So, things are down to the wire. That means the fans who really want to see their favorites move forward should be signed in and ready to vote.

Prepare to Use the Instant Save on The Voice Tonight

Using the Instant Save is much like casting a vote with a few differences. The biggest difference is that the save vote takes place during the results show. Regular votes, on the other hand, start at the end of Monday’s episode and end early the next morning. However, there are plenty of similarities.

Fans who want to cast use the Instant Save will need to be registered to vote on The Voice. Those 18 and over can sign into the show’s official Android or iOS app with an email. Alternatively, they can go to NBC.com/VoiceVote and cast their ballots.

The results show airs tonight on NBC. The action starts at 8/7c on NBC. Those who don’t have cable can stream the show live on the NBC app or by setting up an NBC Universal account. Additionally, streaming services that offer live television broadcasting such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Sling will stream The Voice live.

Featured Image by JC Olivera/WireImage