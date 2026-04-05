The Undisputed 3 Best Songs From Prince’s 1984 LP ‘Purple Rain’

When Prince released his 1984 album Purple Rain, everything changed for the Minneapolis, Minnesota-born rocker. Not only did the record rise up the ranks of the Billboard Top 200, but the film of the same name starred the big-eyed electric guitar player and was a smash hit.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from the record (and movie) that stand out above all the rest. While many might say Purple Rain is a perfect album, we believe these are the three most perfect songs amongst the perfect bunch.

“Darling Nikki” (Track 5, 4:14)

If you’re at work or around the kids, you might not want to play this song. The NSFW track and music video is quite steamy. But that’s what Prince was known for, in many ways. Along with being one of the best guitarists and songwriters ever, Prince was an amorous fellow. His romantic connections could likely make the subject for an entire book. Well, a romantic encounter is also at the center of the movie Purple Rain, too. And this spicy song is the crux of that crucible.

“When Doves Cry” (Track 6, 5:52)

This track, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped Purple Rain hit No. 4 on the Top 200, is another terrific slice of Prince’s style and musicianship. The man oozed passion and emotion. He was one of those people who felt it deeply when he hurt, when things were going badly. And you can feel the depth of that pain in this song. Just the title alone evokes a sense of sympathy. Doves crying? That’s quite an image! But Prince pulls it off with aplomb here.

“Purple Rain” (Track 9, 8:40)

We end this list with the ending of the album. “Purple Rain” is perhaps the most climactic song on an album all about crescendos. Prince leaves it all out on the stage when he plays this song. There is not a dry eye left in the house. Indeed, Prince pushes himself past his limits so that we know what that can feel like within ourselves. It’s quite the musical magic trick.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images