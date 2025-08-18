The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone Shares Status of New Solo Album, Reveals Plans for a Solo Live Album and Concert Video (Exclusive)

Zombies frontman Colin Blunstone has been busy this summer taking part in a series of screening events promoting the band’s recent documentary, Hung Up on a Dream. During the events, the 80-year-old singer took part in a Q&A and performed a brief acoustic set with the band Rooney, which features Hung Up on a Dream director Robert Schwartzman.

Earlier in 2025, Blunstone played with his solo band on the Rock Legends Cruise, and also performed a series of concerts in the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands.

With The Zombies announcing their retirement from touring in 2024 after founding keyboardist Rod Argent suffered a stroke, Colin has been turning his attention more toward his solo career.

In late August, he’ll set sail with a variety of other artists on the 2025 On the Blue Cruise, which is headlined and hosted by The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward. In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Blunstone reported that after the cruise, he hoped to finish what would be his first full-length solo album since On the Air Tonight in 2012.

Colin noted, “I’m doing [the On the Blue Cruise] in August, and then, I would hope the rest of the year I’ll be recording.”

Regarding whether he’s just working with the members of his solo band on the project, Blunstone said, “It’s a mixture of musicians. But I think I will be working with a producer that I’ve worked with many times over the years called Jon Sweet. … And I hope to be working with him on the tracks, but it’ll be a mixture of players.”

As for the names his collaborators, Colin said, “I think I better keep those under my hat for now.”

Other Solo Blunstone News

Blunstone also reported that he had plans to release a solo live album and concert video. In November 2024, Colin played a series of four special concerts showcasing a full performance of his 1971 debut solo album, One Year. The shows featured the Zombies singer accompanied by a string quartet.

Blunstone noted that the shows were “incredibly well received,” and revealed that a concert at Union Chapel in London “was filmed and recorded.”

He added, “So, that will be released this year I’m sure. I don’t have any details, but it’s all finished. It’s just waiting for the legal side to be sorted out.”

Colin also told American Songwriter that he planned to tour again with his solo group in 2026.

Blunstone, who turned 80 in June, reflected on his ongoing busy music career.

“People say to me, ‘Aren’t you supposed to be slowing down … now you’ve got to this age?’” he shared. “And I’m trying to, but it’s very difficult when you get these opportunities. You know, I love writing and recording music, and playing live, and if I get the opportunity to do it, it’s very hard to turn it down, ’cause it’s what I love doing.”

About the Possibility of Another New Zombies Album

The Zombies released their latest studio album, Different Game, in 2023. Although Argent’s stroke prompted his decision to retire from touring, he still has expressed the desire to make new music with The Zombies.

Asked about whether a new Zombies album may happen eventually, Blunstone told American Songwriter, “Well, I certainly hope so. Rod has written some new tunes. He wants to record, and, you know, he’s got a beautiful studio in his house, which we’ve always used. So, I’m certainly hoping so. [W]e haven’t started anything yet, so we’ll have to see how that goes.”

As previously reported, The Zombies will be reissuing their classic 1968 album Odessey & Oracle on September 26. The new edition of Odessey & Oracle will feature a newly remastered version of the album’s original mono mix.

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)