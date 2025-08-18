Country Star Teams With Willie Nelson’s Son for Emotional Ernest Tubb Cover After Tragic Family Deaths

While July 4th usually surrounds cookouts and fireworks, last month, tragedy struck the Texas Hill Country region as a flood ripped through the area. With resources pouring in from around the country, authorities worked tirelessly, hoping to save just one more person. To date, over 130 people have lost their lives during the flood. And for Pat Green, he personally felt that loss when his younger brother’s family passed away. Wanting to help those trying to rebuild their lives, Green teamed up with Lukas Nelson for a performance at the Band Together Texas benefit concert.

Even before taking the stage, Green already worked to raise money for the victims with his Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream. Performing at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the concert featured several artists and ended up raising more than $1 million. Although a massive amount of money, Green wasn’t remotely finished when Nelson recently called him out on stage to perform Ernest Tubb’s hit song “Waltz Across Texas.” Jump to the 1:07:21 mark. Or enjoy the entire concert that featured stars like Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, and Miranda Lambert.

Knowing the impact the flood had on Green, Nelson introduced him, saying, “Hello. Tonight is a special night. We’re honoring a lot of people tonight, and I’d like to bring up a Texas legend to help me with this. Pat Green, will you come help me sing? We’re gonna honor another Texas legend, Ernest Tubb. Crisp, Texas.”

Pat Green Mourns With All Of Texas

Thrilled to perform with Nelson, apparently, Green didn’t know much about “Waltz Across Texas” as he joked, “Crisp… I don’t even know where that is. I’m a little nervous, Lukas. Lukas is making me sing songs I’ve never sang before. Y’all have fun, at least try to with my sorry intonation here.”

Looking back on the last month, Green and his family navigated the tragedy. During the flood, his younger brother, John Burgess, his wife, Julia, and their two children were caught in the rushing waters that sadly took their lives. At the time, they were on their way to pick up their eldest daughter from summer camp. Green’s niece thankfully survived the flood.

Shortly after the tragedy, Green posted a message on his Instagram page, not focusing just on his family – but all of Texas. “Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family – like so many others – suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss. We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)