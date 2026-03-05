These 3 Amazing Female Country Artists From the 1980s Simply Faded Away

The 1980s were an incredible decade in country music, especially for female country artists. These are three of the most successful country artists from the 1980s, who simply faded away after years of success.

Videos by American Songwriter

Juice Newton

In the 1970s, Juice Newton began her career, but as Juice Newton & Silver Spur. After releasing three records with the band, Newton’s solo career launched with her Well Kept Secret record, out in 1978.

In 1981, Newton had her first Top 25 country single as a solo artist, and Top 5 pop single, with “Angel Of The Morning”. On her third solo album, Juice, Newton followed “Angel Of The Morning” with other hit singles like “Queen Of Hearts“, “The Sweetest Thing (I’ve Ever Known)”, “Break It To Me Gently”, and others.

Newton’s last Top 40 hit came in 1989, with “When Love Comes Around The Bend”. Sadly, although Newton does have a website, it no longer lists any touring dates.

Holly Dunn

Holly Dunn’s eponymous debut album came out in 1986. For the next several years, Dunn had plenty of hits at radio, including “Daddy’s Hands”, “Only When I Love”, “Are You Ever Gonna Love Me”, and others.

Dunn enjoyed several years as a country music hitmaker. Her final Top 20 single, “Heart Full Of Love”, came out in 1989. After years as a signed artist, Dunn did release some music independently. Her last album, Full Circle, came out in 2003.

Dunn was just 59 years old when she passed away in 2016 from ovarian cancer.

Sylvia

Sylvia Jane Kirby, known only as Sylvia, released her first album, Drifter, in 1981. Although she only had two No. 1 singles in her career, with the title track of Drifter and “Nobody” in 1982, Sylvia did go on to have several years of hit singles, including “Like Nothing Ever Happened”, “I Never Got Quite Back (From Loving You)”, “Fallin’ In Love”, and others.

In the 1980s, few artists were having success like Sylvia, a decade she remains grateful for today.

“Everything I had ever dreamed of was coming true, so it was great,” Sylvia tells Country’s Chatter. “Not much sleep, but other than that, it was great. For the first couple of years, I was pretty much sleep-deprived and was trying to adjust to that new pace. … The first couple of years were really taxing. But I was in my early 20s. I was 21 or something when I signed with RCA, and at that age you had tons of energy and your dreams are coming true, and it just feels magical.”

Sylvia took a break for several years from making music. In 2016, Sylvia returned, releasing several more albums, including compilation records. Her final Top 40 single remains “Nothin’ Ventured Nothin’ Gained”, out in 1986.

Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images