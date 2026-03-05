3 Rock Hits From the 90s That Need To Have a Comeback

When people think of 90s rock nowadays, they likely think of songs like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or “Zombie” by The Cranberries. With all the classics getting a comeback, it’s only fair that some of the smaller hits get their moment. Here are some more understated 90s hits to listen to if you get tired of the “Nirvanas” of the world.

“Save Tonight” by Eagle-Eye Cherry

If you’re a “Wonderwall” fan, there’s a chance you’ll like “Save Tonight” by Eagle-Eye Cherry, which came out in 1997. The song, which went on to receive a 1998 MTV Award and a Grammy nomination, has a live performance feel that makes it easy to either sing along to or play as background noise. Funnily enough, while “Eagle-Eye Cherry” sounds like a completely made-up band name, it’s actually the real name of the solo act. His full name is really Eagle-Eye Lanoo Cherry.

“Sex And Candy” by Marcy Playground

If you’re on the hunt for another low-key 90s hit, look no further than “Sex And Candy”. Much like “Save Tonight” gave Eagle-Eye Cherry a moment in the spotlight, this song actually knocked Nirvana off the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, which would have been surprising for how small the group was. Even John Wozniak, the group’s lead singer, said that he hadn’t expected the tune to see that much success. Especially because he wrote it in under an hour. “If you listen to that song, it’s pretty clear it wasn’t written to be a hit,” he explains. “It’s just a quirky little weird song.”

“Lullaby” by Shawn Mullins

This 1998 hit also made it to the Billboard Hot 100 and even got the No. 1 spot on the Adult Top 40 Chart. According to the Los Angeles Times, Mullins wrote the song after meeting a girl after a restaurant gig. The girl, whose name was Jodi, grew up surrounded by Hollywood stars. Apparently, her parents would throw parties in Los Angeles. In the song, Mullins references stars like Cher and Bob Seger. The beautiful irony is that later on, when it became a hit, and Mullins performed on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Cher was also slated to perform.

