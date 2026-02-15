These 3 Feel-Good Country Songs From 2010 Will Always Put Me in a Good Mood

Country music has plenty of new hits that are worth listening to over and over again. But some of the best country songs came out years ago. These are three feel-good country songs that came out in 2010 but will still put anyone in a good mood today.

“American Honey” by Lady A

Fresh off their massive success of “Need You Now“, Lady A followed that song up with the sweet tune, “American Honey”. Written by Cary Barlowe, Hillary Lindsey, and Shane Stevens, the song is on Need You Now.

“American Honey” says, “There’s a wild, wild whisper / Blowing in the wind / Calling out my name like a long lost friend / Oh I miss those days as the years go by / Oh nothing’s sweeter than summertime / And American honey.”

A No. 1 hit for Lady A, the song also marks the first release of a song that none of the trio members had a hand in writing.

“It couldn’t have ended up with a better band,” Stevens tells The Boot. “The timing, where they [were] in their career, and they never cut an outside song. That was a first for them, which is a huge compliment, because they’re such great songwriters.”

“All About Tonight” by Blake Shelton

The title track of Blake Shelton’s eighth studio album, “All About Tonight” is written by Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and Ben Hayslip.

The uptempo anthem says, “It’s all about tonight / Good times and the music and laughin’ and groovin’ to the band / Everybody’s gettin’ right / No worries, we’re rockin’ all kinds of concoctions in our hands / Yeah, tomorrow can wait ’til tomorrow / It’s all about tonight.“

“All About Tonight” became a three-week No. 1 hit for Shelton. It also became the appropriate name of his 2011 tour.

“Why Wait” by Rascal Flatts

If there is ever a country song that is an instant mood-changer, it’s Rascal Flatts’ “Why Wait”. Written by Neil Thrasher, Tom Shapiro, and Jimmy Yeary, “Why Wait” is on Rascal Flatts’ Nothing Like This record.

“Why Wait” is a sweet love story about a couple deciding not to wait any longer to get married. The song says, “Why wait another minute / For something we should have done yesterday? /I know a little church / With a preacher who could hook us up right away / Love don’t need a reason / Baby I don’t see how I could love you anymore than I do today / So why wait.”

Ten years after it was released, Rascal Flatts included “Why Wait” on their Twenty Years Of Rascal Flatts: The Greatest Hits project.

Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images