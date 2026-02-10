These 4 Country Songs From 2010 Would Sound Even Better As Remakes Today

It’s been well over a decade since we heard songs from 2010. But these four songs, all released that year, are such hits, they would sound just as good, if not better, as a remake today.

“The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” is on her Revolution record. Written by Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin, the song was first pitched to her then-boyfriend, Blake Shelton. But when he saw Lambert’s reaction to the song, he gave his blessing for her to record it instead.

“It overtook my body for some reason,” Lambert recalls to Essentials Radio. “I cared about it so much that I think it found its perfect home. It’s the greatest song I’ve ever recorded. I wish I would have written it.”

“The House That Built Me” says, “I thought if I could touch this place or feel it / This brokenness inside me might start healing / Out here, it’s like I’m someone else / I thought that maybe I could find myself / If I could just come in, I swear I’ll leave / Won’t take nothin’ but a memory / From the house that built me.”

“As She’s Walking Away” by Zac Brown Band With Alan Jackson

“As She’s Walking Away” is on Zac Brown Band’s sophomore You Get What You Give record. Written by Zac Brown and band member Wyatt Durette, the song features a guest vocal from country music icon Alan Jackson.

A cautionary tale about not waiting too long to share one’s feelings, “As She’s Walking Away” says, “Don’t be fallin’ in love as she’s walking away / When your heart won’t tell your mind to tell your mouth what it should say / May have lost this battle, live to fight another day / Don’t be fallin’ in love as she’s walking away.”

“All About Tonight” by Blake Shelton

If there was ever an uptempo, feel-good, party song that deserves a remake, it’s Blake Shelton’s “All About Tonight”. The title track of Shelton’s eighth studio album, “All About Tonight” was written by Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson, and Rhett Akins.

“All About Tonight” says, “It’s all about tonight / Good times and the music and laughin’ and groovin’ to the band / Everybody’s gettin’ right / No worries, we’re rockin’ all kinds of concoctions in our hands / Yeah, tomorrow can wait ’til tomorrow / It’s all about tonight.”

“Felt Good On My Lips” by Tim McGraw

Brad Warren and Brett Warren, better known as the Warren Brothers, wrote “Felt Good On My Lips” with Jim Beavers and Brett Beavers. The No. 1 single appears on McGraw’s Number One Hits record.

A Top 25 on the Adult Contemporary chart, the sexy tune says, “She tipped the DJ to play her favorite song / A Spanish little number that was a rockin’ on strong / She grabbed me by the sleeve and said lets go and get it on / By the second chorus I was singing right along with it / I don’t know what it meant but it felt good on my lips.”

Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Image