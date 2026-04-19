These 3 Modern-Day Pop and Rock Superstars Prove That Going Viral Is the Only Way To Make It Outside of Nepotism

Back in the 20th century, the biggest bands and musicians of all time got famous after getting discovered by record labels. Many were scouted by A&R men while performing at clubs or bars. Others got lucky when a producer listened to a demo they submitted. That era might just be over for good, sadly. Today, it seems like only two things will get someone to the level of superstars in the music business: going viral online, or having a family member already established in the music industry. The following three modern-day musicians made it big by attracting the attention of the masses via social media.

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Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has been working in the industry for years, starting as a child actress in commercials and direct-to-video films. She gained some career boosts after appearing in a number of Disney Channel series. When she pivoted to music, she was signed to Geffen Records. While she had label backing, much of Rodrigo’s success that she still enjoys today comes from the social media exposure her breakthrough hit “Drivers License” got in 2021. Rodrigo heavily teased the song on Instagram, and fans online jumped on it when it was finally released.

Even a rep for Spotify, in conversation with Billboard, noted that “obviously social media platforms have helped that, but I think just word of mouth. This is a song you’re talking about with everyone right now.”

Lil Nas X

This might be the most famous modern-day example of a talented musician going viral online and kicking off their career without getting traditionally “discovered.” Lil Nas X famously said that he was couch-surfing shortly before the country-rap hit “Old Town Road” became a charting smash hit in 2018. But he was a Twitter aficionado, one who understood how social media worked. And that ended up being what catapulted him to fame.

By mid-2019, “Old Town Road” had been played on the platform TikTok nearly 70 million times. Around that time, Billy Ray Cyrus hopped onto a remix and made the country trap tune even more popular. Lil Nas X had little to no connections to the mainstream music industry, but he made it to the top of the pop charts anyway with a little bit of tech-savviness and some genuine talent.

Benson Boone

How do you go from a little-known singer to jamming on stage with Brian May of Queen at Coachella? For Benson Boone, it was social media that landed him on our list of viral superstars. Boone had all the hallmarks of a soon-to-be pop sensation, from a stellar voice to an ability to dance (and do a lot of backflips). He had stuck his foot in the door of the music business by appearing on American Idol in 2021. However, it wasn’t until he got on TikTok that he gained millions of followers and a record deal with Warner.

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