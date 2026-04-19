The Last Bob Dylan Lyric Before His Born-Again Period Found Him on a Futile Quest

When you sustain a career as long as Bob Dylan, you’re bound to endure some valleys along with the peaks. But in Dylan’s case, some of the so-called low points now sound like masterworks upon further examination.

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We’re thinking about the 1978 album Street-Legal, which took some hard hits from critics at the time. One listen to the epic closing track “Where Are You Tonight? (Journey Through Dark Heat)” might have you wondering how the consensus could have been anything but positive.

The “Heat” of the Moment

Once Bob Dylan reentered the public spotlight in the early 70s, which came on the heels of a period of relative quiet as he built a family with his wife Sara, his activity level went into overdrive. And the action wasn’t always directly related to the music that he was making.

For example, in 1977, he was dealing with his divorce from Sara, which also instigated prolonged legal action concerning the custody of his children. He was also preoccupied with trying to assemble the film Renaldo And Clara, which he’d mostly shot during the Rolling Thunder tour of 1975 and 1976.

He was also writing plenty of new songs. Dylan rarely recorded his material the same way for two consecutive albums. For the songs that would make up Street-Legal, he assembled a band that included saxophonist Steve Douglas and a trio of female backing vocalists. It was a fuller, more R&B-based sound than most were used to hearing from him, and it might have thrown some of the critics and fans.

Street-Legal arrived in June 1978, with an original mix that many thought didn’t do the music justice. (That’s since been corrected in subsequent versions.) Dylan’s next musical move was the Christian-leaning Slow Train Coming. How fitting that “Where Are You Tonight? (Journey Through Dark Heat)”, the last song on the last record before that transformation, finds the narrator desperately searching for answers.

Exploring the Lyrics of “Where Are You Tonight? (Journey Through Dark Heat)”

“Where Are You Tonight? (Journey Through Dark Heat)” sets the stage in cinematic fashion in the opening lines. “There’s a long-distance train rolling through the rain,” Dylan begins. “Tears on the letter that I write.” The narrator is in search of a lost love, one who proves elusive: “But she’s drifting like a satellite.”

That’s not an unusual setup for a Dylan song. The wildness of his excursion to find her, the vividness of the descriptions, and the force behind his emotions set this one apart. We find that his relationship was doomed from the start, at least according to her father: “A full-blooded Cherokee, he predicted it to me/The time and the place that we would part.”

How can you corral something so esoteric, so vague, Dylan wonders? “The truth was obscure, too profound and too pure,” he sings. “To live it you had to explode.” As he searches for her, he finds himself embroiled in all kinds of escapades with dangerous men and alluring women. He tells her of the toll that all this takes on him. “If you don’t believe there’s a price for this sweet paradise,” he explains. “Just remind me to show you the scars.”

Each time Dylan leads into the titular question throughout the song, the intensity rises to overwhelming levels. This is especially true of the last time this happens. The narrator registers some measure of triumph and transcendence until realizing it’s just an empty consolation. “But without you it doesn’t seem right,” he wails. “Oh, where are you tonight?”

If you’ve steered clear of Street-Legal because of its spotty reputation, we hope you reconsider. Start at the end with “Where Are You Tonight? (Journey Through Dark Heat)”, and you’ll probably wonder what took you so long to get there.

Photo by PIERRE GUILLAUD/AFP via Getty Images