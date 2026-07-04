These 3 Rock Songs From 1974 Are Still Unskippable After All These Years

These rock songs from 1974 still make it to classic rock radio on a daily basis. And I bet you can’t bring yourself to skip them today. They’re just that good. Let’s revisit a few major rock hit songs from 1974 that are impossible not to jam out to!

“Come And Get Your Love” by Redbone from ‘Wovoka’

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“Come on and find it / Hail / With it, baby, ’cause you’re fine / And you’re mine and you look so divine.”

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This pop-rock jam is the band Redbone’s most enduring tune. I know that I personally can’t skip it when it pops up on the radio or a playlist. “Come And Get Your Love” is an important part of music history, too, as it marked the first time a Native American band reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This dance-rock staple with a disco flair also did well on other charts, peaking in the Top 40 in Canada, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

“Band On The Run” by Paul McCartney and Wings from ‘Band On The Run’

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“Stuck inside these four walls / Sent inside forever / Never seeing no one nice again / Like you / Mama, you.”

Paul McCartney and Wings took over the charts with this 1974 hit. And I just can’t bring myself to skip it when it comes on. This super-catchy, pop-leaning progressive rock classic also resonated with listeners back in 1974. The tune quickly became a signature song for Paul McCartney and Wings. “Band On The Run” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive from ‘Not Fragile’

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“And now I’m feelin’ better / ‘Cause I found out for sure / She took me to her doctor / And he told me of a cure.”

Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s hard rock smash was a No. 2 hit on the UK Singles chart and a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. It’s a Randy Bachman original. And this entry on our list of unskippable rock songs from 1974 was insanely popular on the radio. So much so that even Bachman himself was a little embarrassed.

“I started to hear it getting played and I was embarrassed,” said Bachman of “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”. “I’d turn the radio down. My wife would say to me, ‘Look, at last, they’re playing a song of yours like mad.’”

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)