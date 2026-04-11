Foreigner To Release New Version of This Classic 1977 Hit off Their Upcoming Album ‘In The Eye Of The Storm’

Foreigner has unveiled plans to release a cool new recording of its 1977 hit “Feels Like The First Time” as the lead single from an upcoming album by the band called In The Eye Of The Storm.

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The new version of “Feels Like The First Time” will be released via digital formats on April 17. It features vocals by three singers who have served as Foreigner’s frontmen since the band’s formation in 1976. They are founding member Lou Gramm; Kelly Hansen, who sang lead in the group from 2005 to 2025; and current frontman Luis Maldonado.

[RELATED: New Foreigner Musical Set To Premiere in April 2026, Keyboardist Al Greenwood To Attend Opening Night]

According to a press release, “the track captures the evolution of the band’s sound across fifty years while honoring the voices that define one of rock’s most enduring catalogues.” You can pre-save the song now.

The In The Eye Of The Storm album will be released on July 17 and will mark the launch of Foreigner’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The album will serve as the official soundtrack to an upcoming concert film of the same name commemorating the anniversary. You can pre-order the album starting June 12.

Songfacts: Feels Like The First Time | Foreigner Daughtry recorded this in 2008 in support of the League of First Time Voters, which is an organization established by CNN to encourage people to vote – especially those who will be voting for the first time. A video was produced with Daughtry to drive home the point. (thanks, Bertrand – Paris, France)

The movie is scheduled to premiere during the summer of 2026 and will be screened in theaters worldwide. The film features footage of an intimate concert shot in September 2025 on a closed set on Ellis Island in New York Harbor. Additional performances were captured at the DUMBO House venue in Brooklyn, New York.

The Ellis Island performance took place in front of a small audience with the Statue of Liberty in the background. The event was staged while torrential rain, thunder, and lightning threatened to halt the production. Foreigner proceeded to deliver an electrifying show despite the weather.

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A music video for the new version of “Feels Like The First Time” also will premiere on April 17. The clip will feature exclusive scenes from the In The Eye Of The Storm film.

Foreigner also is introducing a new line of limited-edition 50th anniversary merchandise in conjunction with the new single. The items will be available at ThisIsVertigo.live.

The release date coincides with the opening of the new stage production Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical. Eleven performances of the show will be presented from April 17 through April 26 at the Little Theater on Long Island University’s Post campus in Brookville, New York.

Tickets to the musical are on sale now at TillesCenter.org.

Foreigner also will be kicking off a series of six special concerts in Florida on April 17. Gramm will be a special guest at the shows, which will celebrate the deluxe 2025 reissue of Foreigner’s classic 1981 album 4.

The band also has dozens of other concerts scheduled this year in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

From June 5 through July 2, Foreigner will play a variety of shows in Europe.

From July 23 through August 29, Foreigner will team up with Lynyrd Skynyrd for a North American outing dubbed the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour. The band also has more than additional U.S. headlining concerts scheduled in September, October, and November.

Visit ForeignerOnline.com for a full list of tour dates.

Meanwhile, Gramm released a new solo album called Released in March 2026. He has more than a dozen shows scheduled this year in support of the album with his solo group, Lou Gramm All Stars. Check out all of Gramm’s concerts at LouGrammOfficial.com.

(Photo by Krishta Abruzzini)