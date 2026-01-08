3 Hit Songs of the 2000s That Turned Artists Into Superstars Overnight

The 2000s produced some major pop stars. These stars were earning unprecedented international fame. Their songs were everywhere. They had seemingly endless amounts of TV appearances, collaborations, and award show moments. All these 2000s stars needed was the perfect song, and they were off to the races. The three ’00s stars below all earned songs that jump-started their careers, almost overnight. Revisit these ’00s pop hits below.

“Oops!… I Did It Again” (Britney Spears)

Britney Spears was already a household name by the time “Oops!… I Did It Again” came out. However, this 2000s song solidified her superstar status, making it clear she wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon. This glittering pop number made Spears an international success. It did numbers for Spears, helping kick off her ’00s reign with a bang.

“Oops!… I Did It Again” remains one of Spears’ calling cards. Though it wasn’t her debut, it was a new beginning for the star in many ways. As such, it has endured as a fan favorite among Spears’ stalwart listeners.

“Crazy in Love” (Beyoncé)

Destiny’s Child had already given Beyoncé a significant leg up in the industry when she decided to go at it alone in the early ’00s. But going solo after being in a successful group is never easy. There is always a measure of uncertainty, even for an undisputed talent like Beyoncé.

Any doubts about Beyoncé’s superstar potential as a solo act were quickly shushed by her debut single “Crazy In Love.” This 2000s song is, arguably, one of the greatest introductions anyone has ever released. Everyone on earth knows this mega-hit, at least in name. Beyoncé’s solo career was jump-started almost overnight, and she’s never left the spotlight since.

“A Moment Like This” (Kelly Clarkson)

Kelly Clarkson was one of the breakout stars of the ’00s. After winning American Idol, Clarkson epitomized a new path to stardom—one that countless hopefuls and broadcasters would try to capitalize on for the entire decade.

Clarkson started her post-show career on a strong note with the 2000s hit song “A Moment Like This.” This belting ballad showcased Clarkson’s strengths and instantly set her apart from her peers. There was no doubting that Clarkson would survive without the show propping her up after hearing this era-defining pop hit.

