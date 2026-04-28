These 4 Country Artists Became Grand Ole Opry Members Very Early in Their Careers

For some country artists, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry is considered one of the highest honors they can receive. While some wait years and years to become members, these four country artists all joined the Opry very early in their careers.

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Brad Paisley

When Brad Paisley was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on February 17, 2001, he was a few months away from releasing his sophomore Part II album. Two of the four singles from his debut Who Needs Pictures album became No.1 hits. But nothing in Paisley’s career hinted that he would remain such an integral part of country music decades later.

Still, George Jones rightly predicted Paisley’s inclusion into the Opry and into country music as important.

“I am counting on you to carry on the tradition,” Jones said at the time. “And make folks sit up and listen to what good country music should sound like.”

Luke Combs

Luke Combs was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry on his 16th appearance on the sacred stage. John Conlee, Chris Janson, and Craig Morgan teamed up to invite him to join the Grand Ole Opry. He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on July 16, 2019, a few months before his sophomore What You See Is What You Get record came out.

No one was more surprised than Combs that he was issued the invitation so early.

“When they asked, I literally couldn’t believe it,” he admits (via People). “I didn’t even know what to say. There’s nothing to say but yes, and I didn’t even say yes. I just cried the whole time. Let me go on the record and say, ‘Yes.’”

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry by Reba McEntire. McEntire used the invitation while Wilson was performing on The Voice. On June 7, 2024, Wilson was inducted by both Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

At the time, Wilson had released two albums, both Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin‘ and Bell Bottom Country. She always knew she wanted to be part of the Opry family, even if she had to wait a while.

“As a little girl, I didn’t dream about my wedding day or what song I would play at my wedding, ” Wilson said during her induction. “I dreamed about what song I would play in the circle.”

Barbara Mandrell

Barbara Mandrell was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on July 29, 1972. At the time, she only had one album out, Treat Him Right, which was released in 1971. Only a few weeks after Mandrell’s induction, she released her sophomore album, A Perfect Match, a duets record with David Houston.

When Mandrell became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry, she was still six years away from the release of her first No. 1 single, which happened in 1978 with “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed“.

Although Mandrell makes an occasional appearance, she no longer performs at the Opry, after retiring in 1997.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones