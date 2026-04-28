Kacey Musgraves “Rides Again” as She Graces the Cover of Texas Monthly

The last several weeks have been a whirlwind for Kacey Musgraves. On April 18, she graced the Mojave Tent stage at Coachella. Marking her first appearance at the festival in years, she entertained the crowd with hits like “Space Cowboy.” But she also highlighted her upcoming album, Middle of Nowhere. With a Coachella performance and new album, the good news keeps coming as Musgraves will grace the cover of Texas Monthly in May.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just ahead of the summer, Musgraves “rides again” as the cover shows her on the back of a horse. Looking closer, the cover reads, “Kacey rides again. The country music renegade is back. In the piney woods. At the Whataburger. On a dang horse.” And when glancing down in the left-hand corner, it seems that the photoshoot might have caused a little congestion. “Our apologies to the good people of Mineota for holding up the lunch rush.”

[RELATED: Remember When This Miranda Lambert Hit Was Almost a Kacey Musgraves Song?]

Kacey Musgraves Heading To The ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ In May

Taking over the cover of Texas Monthly could not have come at a better time. On May 1, the same month she hits the cover, Musgraves will celebrate the release of her newest album, Middle of Nowhere. Already releasing singles like “Dry Spell”, the album will include special collaborations with Willie Nelson, Billy Strings, and Miranda Lambert.

Offering a glimpse into her songwriting process, Musgraves admitted it was a competition within herself. “There is no greater drug, yes! Mostly I’m always in competition with myself. Can I beat myself? Can I make this better? Leaving that day and playing it in your car, you’re like, ‘Okay, I have not lost it.’ You’re like, ‘That was good!’’

Using her song “Space Cowboy” as an example, Musgraves recalled exercising when the idea hit her. “I remember, like, back in the day with ‘Space Cowboy,’ I was on the treadmill one day. And I heard the words ‘space cowboy’ in my mind. But then I heard it, like, Space comma cowboy. You know like, you can have your space, cowboy! But when people see the title they’re gonna think that it’s space cowboy. Ooh, got you!”

That single moment brought her a Grammy for Best Country Song. She also won Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

With a new album on the way and a major magazine cover to match, Musgraves continues to prove she’s in a league of her own.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)