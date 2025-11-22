These 4 Country Songs Came Out in 2024, but Few People Remember Them Anymore

Some of the best country songs have been released in the last few years. In fact, some of the best country songs came out in 2024. These four songs all came out last year, and are really good, even though few people remember them anymore.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Damn Good Day To Leave” by Riley Green

“Damn Good Day To Leave” is on Riley Green’s sophomore Ain’t My Last Rodeo album. Written by Erik Dylan, Jonathan Singleton, and Nick Walsh, the song, which follows Green’s “Different ‘Round Here” collaboration with Luke Combs, peaked in the Top 10 on the charts.

The tongue-in-cheek lyrics say, “You picked a damn good day to leave me / Sittin’ here, cooler full of Keystone / Nothin’ to do but fish all day long / Pocket full of three-day weekend money / Ain’t a heartbreak cloud in the forecast, honey / I hate to see you go, but if you ask me / You picked a damn good day to leave.”

“Truck On Fire” by Carly Pearce

“Truck On Fire” is on Carly Pearce’s Hummingbird album, also out in 2024. Pearce wrote the song with Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Josh Osborne.

The feisty song says, “Liar, liar, truck on fire / Flames rolling off of your Goodyear tires / Burn, burn, you’re gonna learn / Never should’ve put your lips on her.”

“Carrie Underwood keyed the car,” Pearce tells USA Today, referring to Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” video. “I’m burning the truck down. I think maybe that’s just the Kentucky side of me coming out for everybody.”

At the end of the “Truck On Fire” video, Pearce does actually light a truck on fire.

“I Ain’t Sayin’” by Jordan Davis

“I Ain’t Sayin’” by Jordan Davis comes between his “Tucson Too Late” and “Bar None” singles. “I Ain’t Sayin’” is written by Travis Wood, Steve Moakler, Mark Holman, and Emily Reid, and included on Davis’s Learn The Hard Way record.

The uptempo track says, “I ain’t sayin’ I’m an angel, baby, if you can’t tell / No, I ain’t the take-you-home-to-mama type / And I ain’t sayin’ he’s a bad guy, all I know is that guy / Must’ve up and lost his mind tonight.”

“I Ain’t Sayin’” is one of only four songs on Learn The Hard Way that Davis didn’t write.

“Backseat Driver” by Kane Brown

Kane Brown had a No. 1 hit with “Backseat Driver“, even if it wasn’t as big as some of his other singles. Written by Jacob Davis and Jordan Walker, the song resonated with Brown as a father of three.

“Backseat Driver” says, “Daddy, look, there’s a plane in the sky / Are we there yet? Did you just see that dog run by? / Do squirrels have houses in the trees? / Why’d God put stingers on honeybees? / It’s crazy all the things she sees on the side of the road / Out of that window beside her / I wish I could be more like her / My little dangling feet, pretty in pink, backseat driver.”

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images