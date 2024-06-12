Carrie Underwood‘s music videos never disappoint. From back-home revelry to Vegas love stories, find three of Underwood‘s best music videos, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

3 of Carrie Underwood’s Best Music Videos

1. “Southbound”

The music video for Underwood’s “Southbound” takes you behind the scenes in her life. From footage of empty arenas to clips of the southern way of life, this music video will be a comfort to anyone who grew up down south.

To get a little southbound, unwound, Tennessee Honey kind of buzz

Then south sounds up loud, summer dripping off of us

From the river bank to the Party Cove

‘Long as it floats, we’ll rock the boat

And it’s all looking up when we get down, yeah

2. “Last Name”

There are few things more exciting than Vegas. Underwood takes us to Sin City in the video for “Last Name.” While in the famed city, she gets swept away by love. In fact, she’s so head over heels about him that they visit “Elvis” in the Little White Wedding Chapel to make things official.

I don’t even know his last name

Oh, my momma would be so ashamed

It started off “hey cutie, where you from?”

Then it turned into “oh no! What have I done?”

And I don’t even know his last name, woo

3. “Before He Cheats”

Of course, we couldn’t make a list of great Underwood music videos without including “Before He Cheats.” On top of this song being one of Underwood’s biggest songs to date, the music video is deeply cathartic. While not everyone can smash up their ex’s car, watching Underwood do it is almost enough for us to feel vindicated.

I dug my key into the side

Of his pretty little souped up four-wheel drive

Carved my name into his leather seats

I took a Louisville Slugger to both headlights

Slashed a hole in all four tires

Maybe next time, he’ll think before he cheats

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage