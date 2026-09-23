3 Famous Hits That Feel Like Theme Songs for Their Artists

Every artist has a signature song. Tracks can earn that label for many reasons, whether because they’re an artist’s most popular or because they sum them up perfectly. The three songs below fall somewhere in between those two ideas. These songs were all top performers, but they’re also these artists’ theme songs because they fit the character fame has given them.

“Dark Lady” — Cher

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This darkly tinged, mystical Cher song feels like her theme tune. Sure, the lyrics aren’t actually about her, but everything about the vibe of this song screams Cher. From the witchy opening trill to the subject matter, it’s the very essence of the enduring icon.

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[RELATED: Cher’s First Top 40 Hit Found Her Battling The Byrds in 1965]

“Dark lady laughed and danced and lit the candles one by one / Danced to her gypsy music ’til her brew was done / Dark lady played black magic ’til the clock struck on the 12 / She told me more about me than I knew myself,” the lyrics read, painting a narrative that works for both the song’s purposes and the iconography of Cher herself.

“Gold Dust Woman” — Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac

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“Gold Dust Woman” might be billed as a Fleetwood Mac song, but in actuality, it’s all Stevie Nicks. This second witchy icon wrote this song to dictate her struggle with addiction and a bad relationship. In practice, the song loses much of its context and instead stands as a character piece on Nicks’ perpetuated image.

When we listen to this song, we can’t help but picture blonde hair, drapey dresses, and fringes flying in the wind. Nicks is the gold dust woman. In the song’s original context, that might not be that flattering, but the world has turned it into an emblem of Nicks’ singular appeal.

“I Will Always Love You” — Dolly Parton

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Dolly Parton’s pervasive image is an open hand and heart. The country icon was just as generous in character and in money as anyone could be. So, when we think of songs that really sum up this beloved singer-songwriter and her career, we have to go with “I Will Always Love You”.

Beyond being one of her most enduring hits, it represents her forgiveness and kindness. Parton wrote this song as a farewell to Porter Wagoner. Instead of listing every reason she needed to go and how she was better off without him, she chose humility and love. What could better sum up Parton than that simple act of kindness?

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