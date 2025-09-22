These Forgotten Rock Songs From the 1970s Will Make You Long for the Good Old Days

The 1970s produced some of the greatest rock and roll in history. Black Sabbath, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and countless others were at the top of their respective games. They were releasing world-shaking music and drawing fans from around the globe. However, too many top-notch tunes from the era have been all but lost to time.

Videos by American Songwriter

The songs listed below aren’t from the big acts that people talk about when the topic of 1970s rock comes up. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not great songs that deserve to be played at top volume. If you were alive when these songs dropped, they’ll make you long for the good old days. If you weren’t, they may make you believe you were born in the wrong generation.

1. “New Day” by Iron Butterfly (1970)

Most remember Iron Butterfly for their iconic 1968 “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.” However, their catalog stretches out in both directions from that classic rock staple. The 1970s saw them expanding on the psychedelic rock sounds that caught the ears of rockers around the world. The first year of the decade saw them release Metamorphosis, and with it, “New Day.”

The groove-heavy, bluesy guitar work, trippy organ, and out-of-this-world vocal delivery from Doug Ingle and Mike Pinera make “New Day” a standout on a great psych-rock album. It was the perfect way to usher in a new decade.

2. “The Wizard” by Uriah Heep (1972)

The 1970s saw the early progressive rock legends Uriah Heep find their definitive lineup. Their fourth album, Demons and Wizards, was the first to feature Lee Kerslake on drums and Gary Thain on bass. His melodic low-end helped propel the band forward. However, he didn’t play on “The Wizard.” Instead, Mark Clarke handled the low end.

“The Wizard” is quintessential 1970s rock. The riffs are great, the groove is heavy, and the message is one of peace, love, and togetherness. Like the rest of Wizards and Demons, this song is a snapshot of a legendary group of musicians at their peak.

3. “Never Been Any Reason” by Head East (1975)

Head East’s debut album, Flat as a Pancake, was anything but. It was packed with top-notch rock and roll from the heart of the 1970s. “Never Been Any Reason” was a highlight from the album. It was also their biggest hit, peaking at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is also probably the only song from this list you’re likely to hear on classic rock radio today.

There’s a good chance you’ve heard “Never Any Reason” hundreds of times, but didn’t know the name of the song or the band. Now you do.

Lynyrd Skynyrd wasn’t the only Southern rock band from Florida kicking up dust in the 1970s. Blackfoot formed in Jacksonville, Florida, a few years after Skynyrd. Current Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke was in the band’s original lineup. They have released several top-notch albums, but Strikes from 1979 remains one of their best.

Medlocke wrote “Road Fever,” the album-opener from Strikes, and it is Southern rock at its finest. This is one of those songs that makes 10 on the volume knob sound a little too quiet and 75 MPH feel a little too slow.

Featured Image by Fin Costello/Redferns