They Might Be Giants Announce US Tour in Late 2024

They Might Be Giants have recently announced that their Big Show Tour will continue well into December this year! The alt-rock outfit will hit a few more dates in Philadelphia, DC, Brooklyn, and Boston at the end of the year.

They will continue their tour structure of hitting multiple nights in each city with the exception of the single Brooklyn concert. In a press release for the tour, it was noted that each of the two sets per city will feature “drastically different shows.” It’s unclear if there will be any new supporting acts for the final leg of the tour.

The They Might Be Giants 2024 Tour will continue on October 1 in Adelaide, Australia at The Gov. The new final date of the tour will be December 15 in Boston, Massachusetts at the Orpheum Theatre.

BROOKLYN DC BOSTON PHILADELPHIA! tkts for our shows go on sale at noon! go to https://t.co/J1twqjGRUl for direct links to the best tkts. pic.twitter.com/dqAwmKNrGC — They Might Be Giants (@tmbg) June 28, 2024

The presale events for the new tour dates have since ended. Tickets will be made available to the general public today, June 28. You can find tickets through Ticketmaster or Stubhub. We recommend checking Stubhub for the new US shows if they sell out on Ticketmaster. Just as well, check out Viagogo for the non-US tour dates to see if you can find some good deals.

Get your tickets fast before they’re gone!

October 1 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov

October 2 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov

October 4 – Sydney, AU – The Enmore Theatre

October 5 – Sydney, AU – City Recital Hall

October 7 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli

October 8 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli

October 10 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne

October 11 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne

October 13 – Perth, AU – The Astor Theatre

October 14 – Perth, AU – The Astor Theatre

November 1 – Southampton, UK – O2 Guildhall Southampton

November 2 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

November 3 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

November 5 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

November 6 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – Boiler Shop

November 8 – Belfast, UK – Mandela Hall

November 9 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

November 12 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

November 13 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

November 15 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

November 16 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

November 17 – London, UK – Roundhouse

December 5 — Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer (NEW!)

December 6 — Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer (NEW!)

December 7 — Washington, DC – 9:30 Club (NEW!)

December 8 — Washington, DC – 9:30 Club (NEW!)

December 13 — Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre (NEW!)

December 14 — Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre (NEW!)

December 15 — Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre (NEW!)

Photo by Shervin Lainez

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.