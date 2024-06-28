They Might Be Giants Announce US Tour in Late 2024

They Might Be Giants have recently announced that their Big Show Tour will continue well into December this year! The alt-rock outfit will hit a few more dates in Philadelphia, DC, Brooklyn, and Boston at the end of the year.
They will continue their tour structure of hitting multiple nights in each city with the exception of the single Brooklyn concert. In a press release for the tour, it was noted that each of the two sets per city will feature “drastically different shows.” It’s unclear if there will be any new supporting acts for the final leg of the tour.
The They Might Be Giants 2024 Tour will continue on October 1 in Adelaide, Australia at The Gov. The new final date of the tour will be December 15 in Boston, Massachusetts at the Orpheum Theatre.
The presale events for the new tour dates have since ended. Tickets will be made available to the general public today, June 28. You can find tickets through Ticketmaster or Stubhub. We recommend checking Stubhub for the new US shows if they sell out on Ticketmaster. Just as well, check out Viagogo for the non-US tour dates to see if you can find some good deals.
They Might Be Giants 2024 Tour Dates
October 1 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov
October 2 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov
October 4 – Sydney, AU – The Enmore Theatre
October 5 – Sydney, AU – City Recital Hall
October 7 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli
October 8 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli
October 10 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne
October 11 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne
October 13 – Perth, AU – The Astor Theatre
October 14 – Perth, AU – The Astor Theatre
November 1 – Southampton, UK – O2 Guildhall Southampton
November 2 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
November 3 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
November 5 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
November 6 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – Boiler Shop
November 8 – Belfast, UK – Mandela Hall
November 9 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
November 12 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
November 13 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Beckett Students’ Union
November 15 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
November 16 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol
November 17 – London, UK – Roundhouse
December 5 — Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer (NEW!)
December 6 — Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer (NEW!)
December 7 — Washington, DC – 9:30 Club (NEW!)
December 8 — Washington, DC – 9:30 Club (NEW!)
December 13 — Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre (NEW!)
December 14 — Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre (NEW!)
December 15 — Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre (NEW!)
Photo by Shervin Lainez
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.