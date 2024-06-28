‘Yield’: Pearl Jam Forced To Cancel London Concert Over Health Troubles

Pearl Jam has announced that its scheduled concert in London this Saturday, June 29, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium “has regrettably been canceled due to illness in the band.”

A message posted on the grunge group’s official website and social media pages explained, “This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.”

The note continued, “We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments.”

The message concluded, “We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologize to the incredible Pearl Jam community for the inconvenience and disappointment. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Although no details were revealed about the illness affecting the band, the BBC reported that Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder announced from the stage at the group’s most recent show, on June 25 in Manchester, U.K., that he wasn’t feeling well and that he was experiencing vocal issues.

About Pearl Jam’s Upcoming Tour Plans

The European leg of Pearl Jam’s tour is now scheduled to resume with a show on July 2 in Berlin. The leg is mapped out through a July 13 concert in Lisbon, Portugal. The band will then launch a series of U.S. shows running from an August 22 performance in Missoula, Montana, through a September 17 concert in Boston.

Pearl Jam also will be headlining the 2024 Ohana Festival on September 27 and September 29 in Dana Point, California. The band will wind down the year with a tour of New Zealand and Australia in November.

Pearl Jam’s 2024 world tour is in support of its 12th studio album, Dark Matter, which was released in April.

Tickets for Pearl Jam’s tour dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Eddie Vedder’s New Solo Single

On Wednesday, June 26, Vedder released a new solo single, a cover of the 1982 English Beat song “Save It for Later.” The track is available now via streaming services and as a digital download. Vedder’s version of the song was heard in the second episode of the recently launched third season of the Emmy-winning Hulu series The Bear.

At the end of the track, Vedder sings a line from Pearl Jam’s 1994 tune “Better Man.” According to Spin.com, Vedder has been incorporating elements of “Save It for Later” into his band’s live performances of “Better Man” since 1996.

