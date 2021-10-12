New Music Tuesday! Check Out Songs from EELS, Minus the Bear, They Might Be Giants, Band of Horses, and Danny Elfman

Hello and welcome to another glorious Tuesday full of new music for our thirsty ears. Below are a handful of new songs from a handful of our favorite artists. Enjoy!

The California-born band, EELS, has a new song and video out today, “Good Night On Earth,” from the group’s forthcoming LP, Extreme Witchcraft, out January 28, 2022. Check out the new song below.

Seattle, Washington-based rock band, Minus the Bear, has a new live record, called, Farewell, coming out October 29 from the group’s final 2018 tour. Check out a new cut from the album, a live version of the song, “Lemurs, Man, Lemurs,” below.

Famed composer and musician, Danny Elfman, released a new Xiu Xiu remix of his song, “Serious Ground,” from his most recent LP, Big Mess, which he released earlier this year. Check out the collaboration here.

Tuesday (October 12), Band of Horses announced its next album, Things Are Great, out January 21. To celebrate the news, the band released its newest song, “Crutch,” which you can see below.

Experimental band, They Might Be Giants, released a new song today, too, “Part of You Wants to Believe Me,” from the group’s upcoming LP release, Book, on November 12.