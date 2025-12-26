This Country Star Just Gave His Mom the Best Christmas Ever

In December 2020, Bailey Zimmerman was working for his stepbrother’s welding business and making music on the side. His original song, “Never Comin’ Home,” caught fire on TikTok, garnering more than 1 million views in just five hours. Borrowing $1,500 from his mother, Kristi Bailey, Zimmerman resigned from his job and headed to Nashville in pursuit of a country music career. Debuting with 2023’s Religiously. The Album, the Illinois native, 25, scored three No. 1 singles before following up with this year’s Different Night Same Rodeo. His sophomore effort peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and spawned chart-topping collabs with rapper BigXthaPlug and “Fast Car” superstar Luke Combs.

Now that Zimmerman has returned his mom’s investment many times over, the “Rock and a Hard Place” singer decided to pay it forward. This Christmas, the CMA-nominated artist surprised Bailey with a pair of generous gifts—her dream home and a brand-new Cadillac Escalade.

Bailey Zimmerman Makes “Every Kid’s Dream Come True,” Gifts His Mom a Brand-New House

Taking to social media Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Bailey Zimmerman shared a video of him driving his unsuspecting mother to her brand-new home.

“Every kids dream came true for me today… I BOUGHT MY MOM HER DREAM HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS,” he wrote in the caption. “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO THE BEST MOMMA IN THE WHOLE WORLD.”

As he helps her out of the truck, Zimmerman leads her to the front porch. There, he proclaims, “So, this is your house.”

“It’s like being in a movie,” Zimmerman’s mom exclaimed shortly after learning her new abode comes with a pool.

And That’s Not All

While a brand-new home would earn most sons a lifetime pass on Christmas gifts from now on, Bailey Zimmerman isn’t most sons. In another video, the “Backup Plan” singer surprised his mother with a brand-new Cadillac Escalade.

“I love you, Mom. Let’s go,” he declared just before handing over the keys.

“What it’s all about right here!” commented country singer Cole Swindell. “Merry Christmas, BZ.”

In May 2023, the rising country star shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute to Bailey.

“I don’t know how you managed to raise a wild child like myself, but ya did and without you I have no clue where I’d be,” he wrote. “from day one we’ve been best friends and that’ll never change. I love you more than anything.”

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA