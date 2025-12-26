Watch U2’s Bono Sing Rocking Classic Holiday Tune with Imelda May at Annual Christmas Eve Charity Busking Event in Dublin

Since 2009, local Irish musicians have “busked” in Dublin on or near Grafton St. on Christmas Eve to raise money for local charities aiding unhoused people in various communities in Ireland. One of the musicians who’s often taken part in the fundraising event, dubbed “The Busk,” has been Bono. The U2 frontman was on hand again to perform at the 2025 gathering, which was streamed live online.

The music-filled extravaganza took place on a stage in front of the Gaiety Theatre, just off of Grafton St. Bono was welcomed to the stage near the end of the show, along with fellow Irish singer Imelda May. The two sang an inspired duet version of the 1963 Darlene Love holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” U2 originally covered the tune in 1987 for the charity compilation A Very Special Christmas.

Bono and May were backed by a large group of musicians playing the song on acoustic instruments in a traditional style. Late in the performance, Bono adjusted the lyrics of one verse, adding a reference to the beneficiary of the event, the Dublin Simon Community.

“It’s the Simon Community / Doing everything for you and me,” he sang. “So we raise them up on high / Lift your hands, give thanks!”

Among the accompanying musicians was Glen Hansard of The Frames and The Swell Season. Hansard is the organizer of the Christmas Eve charity event.

More About This Year’s “The Busk” Concert

Other artists who performed at the show included The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue, The Riptide Movement, and singer/songwriter Shobsy.

The event concluded with a performance of The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s “Fairytale of New York” led by Hansard. May took on the late MacColl’s part. At the end of the song, she wished late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan a Happy Birthday. Christmas Day marked what would have been MacGowan’s 68th birthday; he died in November 2023 at age 65.

The entire 2025 busking session can be viewed on demand on Vimeo.com. Fans interested in doating to the Dublin Simon Community can do so at DubSimon.ie.

More About Bono’s History Performing at “The Busk”

According to U2Songs.com, Bono has sung at annual Dublin fundraising events around Christmastime nine times since 2009. In 2018 and 2020, the singer performed with U2 guitarist The Edge. His most recent appearance was in December 2021, when the event was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.

(Photo by Conor O Mearain/PA Images via Getty Images)