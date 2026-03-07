This Multi-Platinum Kenny Chesney Hit Almost Went to Two Other Country Acts First

In 2014, Kenny Chesney had a No. 1 hit with “American Kids”. The first single from his The Big Revival record, the song is written by Shane McAnally, Luke Laird, and Rodney Clawson, “American Kids’ became a multi-platinum single for Chesney, although it almost went to not one, but two other country acts first.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Songfacts, the writers wrote “American Kids” with Chesney in mind. But after pitching it to him, they never heard from him about the song, which typically means there isn’t any interest. Undeterred, the song went to Little Big Town, who promptly put the song on hold for their next album.

Ironically, McAnally was with Chesney, flying back after the two spent time writing in St. John, where they penned “Wild Child”. Chesney lamented that he needed a first single for The Big Revival. Chesney admits he didn’t even listen to the demo for “American Kids”. While still on the plane, Chesney listened to “American Kids”, immediately falling in love with the song. Fortunately, Little Big Town allowed Chesney to have the song, which remains one of his most successful singles.

The Other Act That Almost Recorded “American Kids” Instead of Kenny Chesney

Before Chesney listened to it, Lady A (then Lady Antebellum) were pitched “American Kids” as well for their 747 record, ultimately also passing on the song.

“It just didn’t fit,” Charles Kelley says (via Fox News). “‘American Kids’ is a song about growing up in the 70s. It makes more sense with Kenny Chesney.”

It might have taken Chesney a while ot listen to “American Kids”. But as soon as he did, the Tennessee native knew it was perfect for The Big Revival.

Songfacts: American Kids | Kenny Chesney The song contains the line, “A little messed up, but we’re alright.” Chesney reflected: “Hey, life is hard. People work long hours, have all kinds of stuff going on in their personal lives. But if there’s one thing I’ve seen over the last 10 years, looking out at the faces in the crowd: you can’t keep my fans down. These are people who no matter what are in love with life, and they’re gonna find the good times no matter what.” “It’s not a perfect world,” he added. “We are all a little screwed up, but we’re all okay. I love the idea of the screw up as part of it, because honestly it makes the parts that’re great, that much better. You appreciate those things that much more.”

“When I heard it, I knew I was gonna cut it,” Chesney recalls. “It was unlike anything I’d ever heard, and I listen to a lot of songs. The rhythms, the images, the way the melody moved… It just grabs you and holds on, but even more importantly, it feels really good.”

An uptempo, feel-good song, Chesney is a big fan of the message in “American Kids”.

“There is so much more to being alive than partying, tailgates and bonfires,” Chesney explains. “It’s every single detail of being young, growing up, remembering when, laughing about how, but especially knowing you can still do all those things! American kids are so much more complicated, more fun, more real — and if there’s anything about this song, beyond the rhythms, the hooks and the playing, that I love, it’s the fact that it captures all the little things that life really is made of.”

“American Kids” remains part of Chesney’s live shows today.

Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic