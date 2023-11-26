Sweetwater Offers Amazing Keyboard and Synth Deals this Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday here, there are a plethora of deals out there just waiting to be found. Yet, that doesn’t mean every deal is a good deal. So instead of wasting your time hoping to find that perfect deal to help propel your musical creations to the next level, we’ve compiled a list of top deals that give the musician the best bang for their buck, and it should come as no surprise that Sweetwater offers the most Cyber Monday variety.

It doesn’t matter if you are just breaking into music or have spent the last decade perfecting your style, Sweetwater takes pride in offering every musician both outstanding service and superb gear. From keyboards to synthesizers, Sweetwater is taking Cyber Monday to a whole new level.

Vox Continental 73-Key Performance Keyboard – Was $1,599, Now $999

Every musician knows the trouble of touring on the road. Packing gear in every corner of a vehicle is a delicate balance. But with the Vox Continental 73-key Performance Keyboard, that issue is no longer a problem. Not only is the Vox Continental designed for traveling artists with its XLR outputs and aluminum chassis, but the keyboard doesn’t forget its main purpose—performance. With a sound bank that includes classical organ tones, strings, electric pianos, and countless others, the Vox Continental is great for those wanting to explore a wide range of styles and genres. Attached with its LS keybed and virtual touch drawbars, it is the perfect selection for both live performances and jamming out in the studio. And the best part, on Cyber Monday, users can save a staggering $600.

Kurzweil PC4 88-Key Synthesizer – Was $2,499, Now $1,999

The Kurzweil PC4 88-Key Synthesizer is a prime example of versatility and creativity. Packed with a 6-operator FM engine, massive 256-voice polyphony, and a 16-track sequencer, the PC4 will take any performer to the next level as it provides the feel of an acoustic grand piano and comes with Kurzweil’s patented FlashPlay technology, allowing artists to load any sound without having to deal with those pesky wait times.

No worries if you don’t know the exact sound you are looking for as it comes with over 1000 factory programs and 2GB worth of sample content. The new 6-operator FM synthesis engine gives users the ability to also import original FM SysEx files from the 80s and 90s for those who love a taste of nostalgia. What makes the PC4 even better is that it is currently offered at 20% off retail. Add a Sweetwater credit card to the order and users receive an additional $100 in bonus bucks.

Roland GP-3 Digital Grand Piano – Was $3,999, Now $3,199

What happens when you mix the elegance of a traditional grand piano with cutting-edge technology? You get the Roland GP-3 Digital Grand Piano. Often described as both remarkable and elegant, the Roland GP-3 Digital Grand Piano features an 88-note keyboard that comes fashioned with progressive hammer action, escapement, Ivory Feel, and dynamic acceleration sensors. Other than its compact design and polished finish, the piano seamlessly integrates with the Roland Piano App. The app grants users the ability to set the metronome, pick sounds, and it even tracks your progress from any smart device. The Bluetooth feature also enables users to connect with their computers to help them create and capture that perfect track. With the perfect balance between luxury, versatility, and technology, it is almost robbery that on Cyber Monday the Roland GP-3 Digital Grand Piano comes with a discount of $800.

Native Instruments 49-Key MIDI Controllers – Was $649, Now $150

Finding the perfect MIDI Controller can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be thanks to Sweetwater and the Native Instruments 49-Key MIDI Controller. Equipped with semi-weighted keys with aftertouch, eight touch-sensitive knobs, mod and pitch wheels, and an arpeggiator, the Native Instruments 49-Key MIDI Controller is a must-have this Cyber Monday. Always keeping the musician in mind, the controller not only offers professional quality but innovative features that are sure to spark creativity no matter the genre. Want to experience the creativity and power of the Native Instruments 49-Key MIDI Controller? There is no better time than now as it can be part of your lineup for the outrageously low price of $150. That’s a saving of nearly $500.

Akai Professional MPK249 49-Key Keyboard Controller – Was $469, Now $329

Want complete control over your workflow while helping boost creativity? The Akai Professional MPK249 49-Key Keyboard Controller comes packed to the brim with features and enhancements that grant every feature of a studio in one device. The MPK249 comes with MPC Note Repeat, MPC Swing, and a versatile arpeggiator. But that’s just the start as it promotes complimentary software such as Ableton Live Lite, Pro MPC Essentials, Hybrid 3 by AIR Music Tech, and SONiVOX Twist 2.0. Upgrade to the Akai Professional VIP to create advanced virtual instrument rigs and manage your workflow effortlessly. The MPK249 is being offered for only $329 and is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to upgrade.

Roland RP30 Digital Upright Piano – Was $3,999, Now $3,199

The Roland RP30 Digital Upright Piano is an outstanding instrument for pianists seeking to advance their skills while not wanting to take a hit when it comes to sound and budget. The piano comes tailored with an elegant wood cabinet and an integrated stereo speaker system that fills any room with vibrant sound. Loaded with 15 onboard instruments, including meticulously sampled world-class pianos, electric pianos, strings, organs, and numerous others, the Roland RP30 Digital Upright Piano offers creative freedom to musicians looking to do more than explore different genres as you can mix two sounds together for richer musical textures. During the Cyber Monday sale on Sweetwater, the Roland RP30 Digital Upright Piano comes with an incredible $800 discount.

Casio Privia PX-870 Digital Piano – Was $1,199, Now $999

Staying on the subject of superb pianos on sale from Sweetwater, the Casio Privia PX-870 Digital Piano comes with more than $200 off retail. It has a four-layer stereo grand piano sound along with 19 additional tones promoted by Casio’s proprietary AiR (Acoustic and intelligent Resonator) processor. Praised for its ability to recreate the sound of the finest acoustic grand pianos out there, the Privia PX-870 features Tri-Sensor II Scaled Hammer Action piano keys with simulated ebony and ivory textures, allowing an adjustable touch sensitivity that can be tailored to any playing style. To top it off, the innovative Sound Projection system offers a powerful 40-watt, 4-speaker output that compliments any venue, even if it is in the privacy of one’s home.

Yamaha PS500 88-Key Smart Digital Piano – Was $1,999, Now $1,599

No matter if you are an advanced player or just learning how to play the piano, The Yamaha PS500 88-Key Smart Digital Piano is a perfect addition to any home. Providing an 88-note Graded Hammer Standard (GHS) weighted keybed, the PS500 offers an authentic playing experience thanks to Yamaha’s proprietary digital audio technology, Virtual Resonance Modeling (VRM). Not to mention it comes with samples from world-class CFX and Bösendorfer Imperial pianos. The Yamaha PS500 does more than offer perfect sound quality as its designers also focused on its overall feel, giving it a sleek look that integrates into any room’s décor. On Cyber Monday, Sweetwater is allowing users to snag the PS500 with steam lights for $400 off its original asking price.

Studiologic SL88 Grand Hammer Action Keyboard Controller – Was $1,049, Now $999

While already giving uses a number of deals that are more steals than anything, Sweetwater is also offering the Studiologic SL88 Grand Hammer Action Keyboard Controller for just $999. The Studiologic SL88 Grand is a top-tier keyboard controller featuring Fatar TP/40WOOD keys with graded hammer action, 3 X/Y stick controllers for real-time control, 6 velocity curves with user customization, TFT color display for easy navigation and editing, and a magnetic rail system for optional accessories. Breaking it down even more, the SL88 Grand 6 customizable velocity curves allow musicians to tailor the instrument’s response, giving users more flexibility when wanting the SL88 Grand to fit their playing style.

Yamaha CK88 88-Key Stage Piano – Was $1,499, Now $1,299

Looking for a piano that gives users the sound of a CP Stage Piano with the synth focus of the YC Stage Keyboard? Well, look no further thanks to the Yamaha CK88 Stage Piano. Equipped with hands-on controls, such as drawbars and synth-based compatibility, and the YC Stage Keyboard, users are granted a wide range of flexibility. And for those not wanting to lose the experience and touch of an acoustic piano, the Yamaha CK88 graded hammer standard action keybed gives just that. Besides producing crisp sound, the CK88 gives users the ability to split, layer, and mix sounds to their liking.

With full creative control, the live set function provides performers with a memory bank to store their latest creations for future use. As for portability, the stage piano weighs only 28.9 pounds and can even run on battery power. So no matter the place or time, the CK88 is a great investment for those wanting a perfect blend of versatility and performance.

