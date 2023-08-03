Tina Knowles Addresses Claims That Beyoncé Purposely Omitted Lizzo’s Name from “Break My Soul”

At a concert in Boston on August 1, Beyoncé omitted Lizzo‘s name from the lyrics of a live performance of “Break My Soul” amidst serious allegations against the “Truth Hurts” singer. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, reacted to the claims online.

In a comment on an Instagram post by thejasminebrand, Knowles claimed that her superstar daughter did not purposefully leave out Lizzo’s name while performing “Break My Soul.” “She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop,” Knowles wrote.

During the Boston show, Beyonce did not sing Lizzo’s name as it flashed on a screen behind her, instead belting out “Badu” four times. Fans of both artists were confused by Beyoncé’s choice to not sing Lizzo’s name, but some social media users are thanking Knowles for seemingly clearing things up. One fan commented, “Thank you for setting the record straight Ms. Tina,” while another wrote, “Say it mama Tina.”

A lawsuit was filed against Lizzo on August 1, in which three backup dancers accused the singer of “religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment,” and “interference with prospective economic advantage,” according to NBC News. Lizzo released a statement regarding the allegations on August 3.

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo stated in an Instagram post. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do,” Lizzo added. “I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day. I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard, work and high standards.”

