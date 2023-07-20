Toby Keith Guest Performs at Recent LOCASH Show

On July 15, LOCASH made a seemingly routine appearance at Tin Roof in Orlando. However, the procedural show quickly took a complete 180 when country giant, Toby Keith, arrived on stage unannounced.

Even though the appearance surprised the fans in attendance, playing with Keith has been a long-awaited event for LOCASH. “Toby was one of the first artists I listened to in Country. His unique and iconic sound helped lead me to learn more about Country music’s history along with the songwriting aspect of it,” LOCASH’s Chris Lucas stated.

Lucas also divulged that Keith has had an immense influence on his musical style, as well as the bands; as Lucas added, “From songs like ‘Wish I Didn’t Know Now,’ to, of course, ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy,’ we’re huge Toby fans. I can sing all the B-sides of Toby Keith.“

Another element of Keith’s surprise appearance that shocked fans even more, is the fact that Keith has been battling stomach cancer since his diagnosis in 2021. “What an honor for us to have him join us onstage! With the tough road he has been dealing with, we are glad to see him back at it,” added Lucas.

Furthermore, Keith seemingly was merely a fan at the show until LOCASH spotted him in the crowd and invited him on stage to sing a few songs, including “Johhny B. Goode” and Keith’s 1993 classic, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

“It was really cool to be onstage and see Toby at our show, so we invited him up to sing and the next thing you know, he’s rockin’ the house! He sounded great and the crowd loved it! So good to see Toby performing again,” states Preston Brust.

All in all, Keith’s guest appearance was a pleasant gift both for LOCASH and, especially, for the fans in attendance.

Photo by Brian Pollock / Sweet Talk PR