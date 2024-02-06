Carrie Underwood Mourns Toby Keith With Throwback Photos: “A True Blue Cowboy Just Made His Ride up to Heaven”

Carrie Underwood is just one of the many artists memorializing the late great singer Toby Keith. Taking to social media, Underwood mourned the loss of country music’s great cowboys.

On Instagram, Underwood wrote a tribute to the late “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer. She wrote, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

Underwood also shared images from the two at the 2022 BMI Country Awards. The awards ceremony honored Keith at the ceremony. Underwood herself performed his signature hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” at the event.

Several of Underwood’s fans also took time to mourn the country singer. One person wrote, “That man stood for the truth and meant what he said. A finer cowboy I have never known. Rest easy TK.” Another wrote, “Oh no! How sad to hear this news!😭 Love your tribute to him! RIP Toby Keith!”

Country Music Mourns Toby Keith

Keith’s passing sent shockwaves through the country music community. Several stars, who personally knew Keith and knew of Keith, sent condolences to his family. For instance, Houser wrote, “”@TobyKeith… An American icon. They do not make ’em like him everyday in my opinion. It’s late at night or early in the morning but I wanted to sing one in his honor no matter what time it is. Rest In Peace. Job well done.”

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean wrote, “Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man.”

Keith passed away surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with stomach cancer. Keith first went public with the announcement in 2022. The news of Keith’s passing was shared by his family on social media. They wrote in a statement, ““Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith was 62. He will be remembered for his contributions to country music.

[Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI]