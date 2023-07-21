Toby Keith Keeps Busy by Playing Two Secret Hometown Shows

Toby Keith recently surprised his fans with two hometown shows at the Hollywood Corners Roadhouse in Norman, Oklahoma. Keith also attended the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (Icast) in Orlando, Florida, where he was representing his bait and tackle brand, Luck E Strike.

Videos by American Songwriter

Rumors were spreading throughout Norman that Keith was going to play a surprise show at the famous venue. “This was supposed to be a secret,” Keith told his audience at one of his weekend shows, which were more packed than initially expected.

RELATED: Toby Keith to Be Honored at ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’ with Country Icon Award

A fan interviewed by The Oklahoman revealed that Keith himself was very surprised by the turnout. “He seemed taken aback that that many people were there,” the fan said.

Many fans speculate that Keith’s recent secret shows are a hint that the “I Love This Bar” singer is gearing up to release new music. It was also recently announced that Keith will be awarded the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards, which will air on NBC on September 28. The awards will also be available to stream on Peacock.

“We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever country icon award,” Cassandra Tryon, the Senior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal said in a statement.

“As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe,” the statement continues. “His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history.”

Earlier this week, Keith shared a video on YouTube depicting the singer performing karaoke in an Uber. The kicker is that Keith is performing a rendition of his own 2002 song, “Courtesy Of The Red, White, and Blue.” The video is captioned, “This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine… -T.”

In 2022, Keith revealed that he was battling stomach cancer. He recently told The Oklahoman that he’s still on the road to recovery. “It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future,” Keith said. His recent performances mark the singer’s first few gigs since taking a hiatus to focus on recovery.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI