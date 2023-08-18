Toby Keith Releasing New Products from His Luck E Strike Sportfishing Brand

Toby Keith‘s fishing brand, Luck E Strike, is releasing a line of “American-made” products in September. Keith’s claims of putting out as many “American-made” products as possible are coming to fruition at Luck E Strike’s facility in Greenwood, Arkansas.

Luck E Strike General Manager Jeff Williams discussed the new products that the brand is launching in a press statement. “We’ve produced about 40,000 hard lures in the last two weeks. New paint is in and the decoration and finishing touches are underway. Toby and I have talked about keeping our foot on the gas making as many [lures] as we possibly can,” Williams said. “We could be putting some of our American-made hard-bait lures in packages by the end of this month or the middle of September.”

Keith recently attended the ICAST sportfishing trade show in Orlando, where he promoted the relaunch of Luck E Strike. “I know a bunch of pro anglers and they’re all telling me if I can get them the stuff, they’ll fish with it,” Keith said at the time.

T-shirts, sweatshirts, keychains, and other items are currently available for pre-order on the Luck E Strike website. Keith’s company is endorsed by Jimmy Houston, who is in the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. “It’s a big deal for the fishing industry as a whole to have [Toby] involved and bringing this brand back to where it ought to be,” Houston said in a press statement.

In addition to the announcement of his “American-made” products, Keith will receive the “Country Icon” award at this year’s People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville. The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards will air on NBC on September 28.

Cassandra Tryon, the Senior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal, issued a statement addressing Keith’s forthcoming award. “We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever country icon award,” Tryon said. “As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history.”

