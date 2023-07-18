Toby Keith to Be Honored at ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’ with Country Icon Award

Toby Keith is being honored for his legacy in country music. At the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards, Keith will receive the Country Icon Award. He’ll be presented with the award by fellow country superstar, Blake Shelton. The two have collaborated in the past when they performed Keith’s hit, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” at the 2018 ACM Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever country icon award,” Senior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal Cassandra Tryon said in a press statement. “As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history.”

Currently, Keith has released 19 albums. He’s known for such career-defining hits as “A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “American Soldier.” In addition to the music, Keith has also been a loyal supporter of his home state of Oklahoma. In 2006, he established the Toby Keith Foundation to help provide no-cost housing for children battling cancer and receiving treatment at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center. In 2014, he opened OK Kids Korral, a free home for patients and their families to say at while receiving treatment.

Keith recently returned to the stage in the midst of his battle with stomach cancer. He made a surprise appearance at his establishment in Oklahoma, Hollywood Corners, and performed for more than two hours. He has been undergoing chemotherapy and hopes to return to touring when he’s recovered.

People’s Choice Country Awards is an offshoot of the annual People’s Choice Awards. It will be hosted by Little Big Town at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on September 28 and air on NBC. It will be available to stream on Peacock.

Photo by Richard McLaren/Courtesy Shock Ink