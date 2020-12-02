Written in 1945, it was performed by Diane Keaton in Woody Allen’s 1977 film `Annie Hall.’

Diane Keaton as Annie Hall, “Seems Like Old Times.” From Woody Allen’s 1977 film Annie Hall.

“Seems Like Old Times”was written in 1945 by Carmen Lombardo and John Jacob Loeb.



Lombardo, who was bandleader Guy Lombardo’s little brother, wrote the tune and Loeb wrote the lyrics. |



It was first recorded by Guy Lombardo and his orchestra, with vocals by Don Rodney. Many other singers, including Kate Smith, Ella Fitzgerald and Vaughn Monroe recorded it.

But it was Woody Allen’s use of the song in his 1977 movie Annie Hall, and Diane Keaton’s performance of it as the title character in that film, that triggered the song’s resurgence as a standard.



In that film, Paul Simon plays a somewhat smarmy music producer named Tony Lacey who hears Annie sing this song, and invites her to come to L.A. Which she does.



As today, December 1, 2020, is Woody Allen’s 85th birthday, we share this today in his honor.

Guy Lombardo “Seems Like Old Times”

“Seems Like Old Times”

By Carmen Lombardo & John Jacob Loeb

Seems like old times, having you to walk with

Seems like old times, having you to talk with

And it’s still a thrill just to have my arms around you

Still the thrill that it was the day I found you



Seems like old times, dinner dates and flowers

Just like old times, staying up for hours

Making dreams come true, doing things we used to do

Seems like old times being here with you



© Lombardo-Loeb. BMG Rights Management US, LLC