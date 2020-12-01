Boss unveils the Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender, an authentic recreation of the legendary mid-60’s guitar effect pedal used by Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Mick Ronson and more. The new pedal was designed in collaboration with Sola Sound, makers of the original fuzz unit.

Boos and Sola Sound used a “masterpiece” Tone Bender MK II (serial number 500) from Sola Sound’s archive as a benchmark reference, which enabled BOSS engineers to fully realize the pedal’s magical sound and expressive dynamic response through meticulous analysis and detailed Waza craftsmanship. Available in a limited production run, each TB-2W features rare germanium transistors carefully tested for optimum tone, a three-way voltage selector, selectable true/buffered bypass operation, and a refined circuit design for ultra-consistent performance from pedal to pedal.

Boss Waza Craft TB-2W

The Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender will be available in Q2 2021 but you can find out more info here.