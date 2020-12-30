In celebration of Patti Smith’s 74th birthday today, her song for her husband Fred “Sonic” Smith

Patti Smith, “Frederick”

Patti Smith was born in Chicago on this day, December 30, in 1946. She moved with her family at four to Philly, and then to New Jersey.



In honor of her74th birthday today, we bring her exultant song for her late husband Fred “Sonic” Smith, “Frederick.” It’s from her 1979 album, Wave, produced at Bearsville Studio in Woodstock, produced by Todd Rundgren.

Pattis longtime musical partner Lenny Kaye, with whom she still performs, was born in New York City on December 27, 1946, exactly three days before Patti’s birth.

Patti spoke about this song in our interview for this magazine. Unlike other songs she’s written which emerged full=blown in the studio, this one took some work.

Happy Birthday Patti Smith

PATTI SMITH: It’s a channeling. Burroughs always called it a shamanistic gift. Sometimes I feel I am channeling someone else. Part of it is experience from performing and understanding that, as a performer, one has a mission, like Coltrane, to take your solo out to talk to God, or whoever you talk to, but you must return. So it has structure. That’s one way that I write.



Others take quite a bit of labor. Often the simplest song is the hardest to write. “Frederick” was very hard to write because in its simplicity I also wanted it to be perfect.

Patti Smith, “Frederick” live

Frederick

By Patti Smith

Hi hello

Wake from thy sleep

God has granted

Thy soul to keep

All of the power

And all of the gain

Is entwined

In a single

Name



Frederick

Name of care

Fast asleep

In a room somewhere

Guardian angels/up above

On the one I love.



I am calling

As the young thrush

Caught in the crest

Astonished to death

On this night of wonder

On this night I know

I would give all

If you called

To say hello.



High! high!

Hey hey

Rejoin to me as

The light fades

My soul surrenders

In my glove

Take this message

My dove

To the one I love.

© Patti Smith BMG Rights Management