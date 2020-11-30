Ray LaMontagne, “You Are The Best Thing”

From Ray LaMontagne’s 2008 album Gossip In The Grain, “You Are The Best Thing” was written by Ray with Danny Holland and produced by Ethan Johns.

Ray LaMontagne, “You Are The Best Thing,” Live

“You Are The Best Thing”

By Ray LaMontagne & Danny Holland

Baby

It’s been a long day, baby

Things ain’t been going my way

You now I need you here

You clear my mind all the time



And, baby

The way you move me, it’s crazy

It’s like you see right through me

And make it easier

Believe me, you don’t even have to try



Oh, because

You are the best thing

(You’re the best thing)

You are the best thing

(You’re the best thing, baby)

You are the best thing

(You’re the best thing, ooh)

Ever happened to me

Baby

We’ve come a long way

And, baby

You know I hope and I pray

That you believe me

When I say this love will never fade away



Oh, because

You are the best thing

(You’re the best thing)

You are the best thing

(You’re the best thing, baby)

You are the best thing

(You’re the best thing, ooh)

Ever happened to me



Both of us have known love before

To come on up promising like a spring, to walk on out the door

Our words are strong and our hearts are kind

Let me tell you just exactly what’s on my mind



You are the best thing

(You’re the best thing)

You are the best thing

(You’re the best thing, baby)

You are the best thing

(You’re the best thing, ooh)

Ever happened to me

You are the best thing