From Ray LaMontagne’s 2008 album Gossip In The Grain, “You Are The Best Thing” was written by Ray with Danny Holland and produced by Ethan Johns.
“You Are The Best Thing”
By Ray LaMontagne & Danny Holland
Baby
It’s been a long day, baby
Things ain’t been going my way
You now I need you here
You clear my mind all the time
And, baby
The way you move me, it’s crazy
It’s like you see right through me
And make it easier
Believe me, you don’t even have to try
Oh, because
You are the best thing
(You’re the best thing)
You are the best thing
(You’re the best thing, baby)
You are the best thing
(You’re the best thing, ooh)
Ever happened to me
Baby
We’ve come a long way
And, baby
You know I hope and I pray
That you believe me
When I say this love will never fade away
Oh, because
You are the best thing
(You’re the best thing)
You are the best thing
(You’re the best thing, baby)
You are the best thing
(You’re the best thing, ooh)
Ever happened to me
Both of us have known love before
To come on up promising like a spring, to walk on out the door
Our words are strong and our hearts are kind
Let me tell you just exactly what’s on my mind
You are the best thing
(You’re the best thing)
You are the best thing
(You’re the best thing, baby)
You are the best thing
(You’re the best thing, ooh)
Ever happened to me
You are the best thing