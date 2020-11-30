Running in tandem with their new acoustic model announcements, Epiphone adds six new electric guitars within the 335 and 339 family to their new Inspired by Gibson™ collection

“The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Collection consists of some of the most iconic guitar designs ever created,” says Krista Gilley, Brand Director of Epiphone. “Playing off our Gibson counterpart, we are providing players a high-quality, notable guitar at an accessible price. This robust collection, now consists of these legendary acoustic and ES models, including guitars ideal for every player, at every stage.”

Prices range from $499-$549 and are available in Standard, Dot, Pro and Figured versions. The full line can be viewed below and here. (Info taken from their press release):

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-335

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-335 in Cherry

The full-size Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-335–one of the most versatile guitars in the world–is favored by icons of rock, blues, and jazz. From its inaugural appearance in 1958, the sweet and soulful semi-hollow ES-335 has been invigorating players all over the world for six decades. For guitar players who want the classic sound of an ES-335 at an accessible price, it is simply one of the best deals today. The ES-335–is available in Cherry and Vintage Sunburst, as well as a ES-335 Figured version with a top and back layer veneer of flamed maple in a stunning Raspberry Tea Burst and Blueberry Burst. Each ES-335 is crafted with a layered maple top, back, and sides coupled with a solid maple tone block to create the amazing sustain, warmth, and resonant tone that players crave in a semi-hollow instrument. Epiphone’s Alnico Classic PRO™ Humbuckers deliver a wide range of vintage sounds while the rounded C neck profile is extremely comfortable and easy to play, and the headstock features the 60s style Kalamazoo shape.

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-335 Vintage Sunburst

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-339

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-339 in Cherry

The smaller size Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-339 is back, designed for those seeking the tone and look of an ES-335, but in a slightly smaller, lighter instrument. The hand-rolled C-shaped mahogany neck reminds players where it all started. A pair of Epiphone Alnico Classic PRO™ humbuckers showcase the versatile Gibson ES™ tone that players have craved for over 60 years. Tuning stability and precise intonation are provided by the Graph Tech® NuBone® nut, Grover® Rotomatic® tuners, and Epiphone’s exclusive LockTone™ bridge and tailpiece, which also add more sustain to your tone. The ES-339 impressive gloss finishes are offered in the most popular and requested colors including Cherry, Pelham Blue, Vintage Sunburst, and Natural.

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-339 in Pelham Blue and Natural.

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-339 Pelham Blue

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-339 Natural

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson ES-339 Vintage Sunburst

The full Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Collection features new and classic electric and acoustics including the Les Paul, SG, Flying V, Explorer, Firebird and the ES-335, ES-339, as well as, the J-45, Hummingbird, and J-200. The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson instruments offer fans classic Gibson models and colors, built from the original guitar blueprints, at an accessible price. For all things Epiphone, visit: www.epiphone.com.