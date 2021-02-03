Today, Tom Jones announces his latest musical adventure, Surrounded By Time, will be released on April 23 via S-Curve Records. The announcement comes with the release of the album’s first single “Talking Reality Television Blues,” accompanied by an official music video that traces the impact and changing role of television throughout history.

“I was there when TV started – didn’t know I’d become a part of it – but it could be that its power is to remind us how wonderful, crazy and inventive we are, but also how scary the reality it reflects can be,” explains Tom Jones about the song.

Co-produced by Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward, Surrounded By Time marks out new territory with a sonic landscape of outstanding musicianship and a vocal delivery that re-imagines a diverse set of songs of personal importance that have impacted the artist throughout a long, unpredictable but undeniably impressive career.

A decade ago in 2010, Tom Jones emerged with Praise & Blame – a soul-baring collection that at long last unveiled his musical roots and lifelong affection for gospel and the blues. Garnering the best reviews of his career, he moved forward with Spirit In The Room and Long Lost Suitcase, a trilogy that reaffirmed his unique gifts, his standing in popular music and brought him to an hitherto untapped audience.

Surrounded By Time track list:

1) “I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall” (Bernice Johnson Reagon)

2) “The Windmills Of Your Mind” (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)

3) “Popstar” (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)

4) “No Hole In My Head” (Malvina Reynolds)

5) “Talking Reality Television Blues” (Todd Snider)

6) “I Won’t Lie” (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)

7) “This is the Sea” (Michael Scott)

8) “One More Cup Of Coffee” (Bob Dylan)

9) “Samson And Delilah” (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward)

10) “Old Mother Earth” (Tony Joe White)

11) “I’m Growing Old” (Bobby Cole)

12) “Lazurus Man” (Terry Callier)

