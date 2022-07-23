U2 to Open Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere in 2023 for Band’s First Show in 4 Years

U2 has a big gig on the docket.

The famed Irish rock band is slated to open Las Vegas’ new MSG Sphere in 2023. The show marks the band’s first confirmed live performance in four years.

According to Billboard, the band will play several shows at the all-new venue over the course of 2023. The gigs are thought to be non-consecutive and will likely be spread out over several months throughout the calendar year.

As of now, specific show dates and ticket information have yet to be announced.

According to reports, the new MSG Sphere will be a 20,000-seat venue that will live near The Venetian Casino on the Las Vegas strip. Costing $1.8 billion, the venue offers nearly 600,000 square feet of LED paneling and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers that use beam-forming technology to offer specifically-targeted audio to each seat in the house. In other words, it’s state of the art.

Soon, there will be a second MSG Sphere as one is currently being constructed in London, England.

As for U2, the band last hit the stage prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in December of 2019.

Earlier this year, two of the band’s members, frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge offered a surprise show inside a Ukraine bomb shelter as a tribute to the war-torn country’s soldiers and fallen citizens.

Also recently announced, U2 will be celebrated alongside singer Gladys Knight and actor George Clooney at the upcoming 45th Annual Kennedy Center later this year in December.

In other U2 news, several months ago, there was a new show announced by J. J. Abrams based on the band’s music and career. For more information on that series, click HERE.

Photo Credit: Sam Jones