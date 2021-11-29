Top 10 Diana Ross Songs

Legendary singer Diana Ross is not so much from Detroit as she is Detroit. The Motor City-born singer, who was the frontwoman for The Supremes (The Supremes!), was a mainstay on the famed Motown record label for several decades. She has also enjoyed a prolific solo career.

The Supremes were Motown’s most successful group and one of the world’s best-selling girl groups in history, with 12 No. 1 hit singles in the U.S. When Ross went solo in 1970, her debut album included the No. 1 hit, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Ross was so prolific and talented she earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1972 for her performance in the Billie Holiday biopic Lady Sings the Blues.

More recently, Ross has been making headlines. In September, she released a new single, “If The World Just Danced,” from her forthcoming new LP, Thank You, which was released on November 5. Three days before the LP dropped, she released another single, “All Is Well.”

When the new album dropped, the iconic singer wrote on social media, “My new album Thank You is released now, it’s all I’ve dreamed of. From my heart to your heart. You breathe life into these amazing songs. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Here, we wanted to celebrate the 77-year-old singer’s Top 10 hits, which range from the soulful to the hip-shaking. Enjoy!

10. “I’m Coming Out”

9. “Take Me Higher”

8. “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” (The Supremes)

7. “Love Hangover”

6. “Where Did Our Love Go” (The Supremes)

5. “Baby Love” (The Supremes)

4. “Stop! In The Name Of Love” (The Supremes)

3. æYou Can’t Hurry Love” (The Supremes)

2. “I Will Survive”

1. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

Photo by Ross Naess