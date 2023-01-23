In many ways, it seems like Doja Cat became one of the hottest artists in the world overnight. The Los Angeles native’s success is proof that the internet can be a great equalizer when it comes to getting your music heard by the masses. Armed with TikTok and an off-kilter song about being a cow, Doja managed to amass a cult following in the blink of an eye.

Her debut album, Amala, did moderately well but she really started to make a splash on the follow-up, Hot Pink. Released in 2019, the record housed some of her biggest hits to date: “Say So,” “Like That” and “Juicy” to name a few. She also earned collaborations with some of rap’s biggest names despite only being on her sophomore effort.

Her third album, Planet Her, upped the ante for Doja. While her hitmaker status has remained intact, she has broadened the scope of her artistry by taking on world-building and concept records.

Below, we’ve pulled the top tracks from her career thus far and pitted them against each other. Find our picks for the Top 10 Doja Cat songs, below.

10. “Streets”

To kick off the list, we’re looking at Doja’s sultry 2019 track “Streets.” It’s one of the songs that helped put her on the map. The song takes a unique sonic direction, with Doja’s vocals nearly being drowned out by the slow and melodic beat. “Streets” is an interesting stop off on Doja’s road to becoming pop royalty. Her subsequent offerings bear little resemblance to this brooding hit.

9. “Motive” Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat

Doja was among the featured artists on Ariana Grande’s Positions. On top of her and Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of “34+35,” Doja took on the buzzy rap breakdown in “Motive.” You treat me like gold, baby / Now you wanna spoil me / Did you want a trophy or you wanna sport me, baby, she rattles off on top of a Murda Beatz-assisted backing track.

8. “Juicy” feat. Tyga

“Juicy” feat. Tyga acted as the lead single to her sophomore album, Hot Pink. If you could see it from the front, wait ’til you see it from the back, was the titular line that brought everything else into place for Doja. “Sometimes, I can see my ass from the front,” she told MTV News back in 2020. “So then I was like, if you can see it from the front, wait until you see it from the back. And then I thought that was the coolest thing in the world, the greatest hook ever.”

7. “You Right” feat. The Weeknd

Moving on to her blockbuster third album, Planet Her, we couldn’t let this list go past without including “You Right.” If anything is evident from this list, Doja knows how to conjure up a buzz-worthy collab. The Weeknd joins the rapper in this dialogue about ending an affair. You right, I got my guy / But I can’t help it, I want you, she sings.

6. “Woman”

Doja picks up the female empowerment mantle on “Woman.” Also on Planet Her, this afrobeat-inspired song is a meditation on womanhood and the universal truths that connect the human race. Despite making a statement with the lyrics, Doja asserted she isn’t trying to be political. As she told Atwood Magazine prior to the album’s release, the unique world she crafts over the record is a place where “all species can kind of be in harmony.”

5. “Say So” ft. Nicki Minaj remix

Though the original version of “Say So” is worthy of a spot on this list in its own right, the addition of Nicki Minaj in the remix makes it that much more so. Two different generations of rap come together on this one, which is endlessly exciting for those that are fans of the genre. Even if you’re more of a casual listener, Doja and Minaj’s efforts on “Say So” are worth a listen.

4. “Best Friend” Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

A dynamic duo. The pre-game hang before going out with your girls has been forever changed since Saweetie and Doja collaborated on “Best Friend” in 2021. The anthem about independence and sexuality earned the pair a nomination for Best Rap Song at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

3. “Need To Know”

In this track, Doja needs to know if this “friend of a friend” is as good in bed as she’s heard. Wanna know what it’s like / Baby, show me what it’s like, she sings in the chorus. The song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 48 weeks. Dr. Luke was tapped as the producer of “Need To Know.” The pair have worked together numerous times, including “Say So,” “Kiss Me More” and “You Right.”

2. “Get Into It (Yuh)”

On top of just being a banger of a song, Doja pays homage to Minaj on “Get Into It (Yuh).” She interpolates the lyric from Minaj’s debut solo single, “Massive Attack” and even name-drops her at the end of the song: Thank you Nicki / I love you, she says.

1. “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA

Coming in at No. 1 on this list is Doja’s collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More.” “I wanted to make a song about kissing,” Doja told Zane Lowe about the song. “I just thought it would be cute. That doesn’t happen too often, but just a song that’s solely about kissing.” The pair debuted the song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, exciting fans of both artists to no end.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE