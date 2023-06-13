Doja Cat to Return with New Single on Friday

Since Doja Cat‘s last album Planet Her in 2021, she has made very few vocal appearances both as a featured or solo artist. Among these are her 2022 song “Vegas” for the Elvis film soundtrack and her guest spot earlier this year on SZA’s “Kill Bill” remix. Now, though, Doja has finally returned to jump-start the rollout for her next LP.

On Tuesday (June 13), the 27-year-old singer-rapper announced that she will release “Attention” on Friday (June 16). The track will be the lead single for her upcoming fourth studio album.

Although the impending project has yet to be given a track list or release date, Doja has been going back and forth between titles and stylistic approaches for her new full-length effort. Most recently, she declared that the album would be titled First of All, just weeks after she had initially dubbed it Hellmouth.

As for the genres fans can expect to hear on First of All, Doja will likely be rapping for a good chunk of the tape. Around the same time she broke the news regarding First of All‘s title, she also asserted that pop music was never a passion of hers, regardless of how well she executed it. Instead, she insisted that it was just a ploy to boost her popularity and her bankroll.

“planet her and hot pink (her two most recent albums) were cash-grabs and (y’all) fell for it,” she wrote on Twitter in May. “now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while (y’all) weep for mediocre pop.”

On past records, Doja Cat delivered songs of the pop, hip-hop, and R&B variety, making her appeal wide-ranging. For Planet Her, she was able to reach No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 109,000 copies in its first week. Additionally, the LP’s lead single “Kiss Me More” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, with other hits like “Woman” and “Need To Know” also landing inside the top 10.

With her rap-leaning philosophy coming into First of All, it will be interesting to see if Doja is able to match the sales numbers she racked up two years ago.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE