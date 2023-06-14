Doja Cat Drops Music Video Teaser for New Song “Attention”

Doja Cat fans will soon have a new song to play on repeat. The award-winning rapper turned to social media Wednesday afternoon (June 14) to tease a new track titled, “Attention.”

The song is expected to arrive on Friday, June 16.

Doja Cat sparked speculation the night before when she revealed the cover art for the song. The graphic with blood drops did not disclose the track’s title, but the pre-save link gave the name away. On Twitter, the artist mentioned that the cryptic post was simply a “placeholder.”

In order to get her listeners “Attention,” she shared a glimpse of the song’s accompanying music video. The short snippet featured the “Kiss Me More” singer strutting through a crowd of screaming concert-goers and paparazzi. Intertwined with the madness, there’s a shot of masked pedestrians.

“Look at me, look at me | You lookin’?” says Doja Cat towards the end of the clip.

“Attention” will serve as the first release from the rapper’s much-anticipated fourth studio album and the follow-up to her collection, Planet Her. The 2021 project propelled the 27-year-old hitmaker to new heights, as it was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The 14-song LP includes a handful of guest appearances from Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, SZA, Young Thug, and more. Planet Her dominated the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 2 and becoming her highest-charting entry on the prestigious list.